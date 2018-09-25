back
Interview with Aurélien Barrau on climate change
200 of the world's most prominent artists and scientists joined his call for urgent political action to save the planet. Here is astrophysicist Aurélien Barrau's message.
09/25/2018 3:08 PMupdated: 06/26/2019 3:37 PM
- 90.4k
- 676
- 18
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
16 comments
Max F.01/27/2019 10:10
www.thevenusproject.com
Colette B.10/04/2018 02:22
Tres bien dit. Je vais le mettre sur mon mure. Merci, Cherie!😘
Girma K.09/30/2018 11:18
Technology claimed for destruction of natural order
Touil Z.09/29/2018 13:30
Et le levier de la croissance démographique ? Personne n’en parle,est ce une tare de soulever ce phénomène suicidaire ?
Krar A.09/29/2018 09:42
تم
Samuel M.09/29/2018 08:54
Everything ends and so will we
Pamela C.09/28/2018 19:56
Well 🤔
Damar L.09/28/2018 01:49
👏👏👏👏
ابواحمد س.09/27/2018 20:01
100
Tania M.09/27/2018 05:23
Protection
David P.09/26/2018 05:37
But not everyone is done shopping yet! SMFH
Bjorn L.09/26/2018 00:37
“Today there are almost no deniers…” Except, you know, half of the USA.
Tone T.09/25/2018 21:20
That's michael jackson!
Joel N.09/25/2018 20:01
The only way to save the planet is a drastic (99%) reduction of the human population.
Perrine J.09/25/2018 15:35
this guy for president uh?
Rougie M.09/25/2018 15:21
Wow beautifully stated and every word rings true...