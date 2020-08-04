back

Is nature really bouncing back during lockdown?

Are animals really bouncing back during the coronavirus lockdown? The reality is more complex than that…

04/08/2020 6:54 AM
13 comments

  • Adenike B.
    11 minutes

    It the best time for biodiversity no human activities destroying it

  • Slagana K.
    24 minutes

    Srcinjaaaaaaaaaa🙂🤗😉

  • VisliaisNdyna X.
    34 minutes

    It's only natural

  • Nick B.
    40 minutes

    Nature is always around the corner, when night comes animals are every where 👀

  • Shailaja J.
    43 minutes

    They will enjoy human World.. After that they will return because of there is No Mother Nature blessed..

  • Lope O.
    an hour

    Humans are the worst creatures and deserves to be wiped out of the Earth

  • Stephanie G.
    an hour

    Since childhood I felt that humans don't belong on this earth. But I'm sure they won't go extinct for a long time so I guess I'll just do my part and not have children.

  • Jane V.
    an hour

    We are to damn many People on this planet. The naturen /the planet we call home are suffering.. We should limit the amount of People here by with birth limit for 1 or 2 living children pr female.. I know it would not be populare.. But take a look of the evidence right in front of you.. 😥

  • Ana H.
    an hour

    Animals they adapt must faster then humans! Humans they'll take probably 100 years to change after this epidemic!

  • Hawre T.
    an hour

    Yas

  • Dinz G.
    an hour

    it seems the virus is earth’s medicine against human environmental abuse..

  • Marinus C.
    an hour

    Yes they do as humanity we are destroying the homes and 80% of the world does not give a crap, now they have more space to move and explore with no people trying to kill them or remove them from the city's

  • Lucie K.
    an hour

    Don't worry, people will fuc*k everything up right after they are out again 🤨😪