back

Jacinda Ardern calls opposition leader a 'Karen'

Did Jacinda Ardern call New Zealand's opposition leader a 'Karen' in a Parliamentary debate?

07/02/2021 12:46 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:39

    A Father's Message After Doctor Son Dies Of Covid-19

  2. 1:57

    Indira Gandhi On The Meaning Of Freedom

  3. 1:58

    When Indira Gandhi's Aunt Slammed the Emergency

  4. 3:33

    MP Minister's Unusual Take On Fuel Prices

  5. 3:35

    Does The President Pay Taxes?

  6. 7:25

    India's Masterspy Turned Bureaucrat

3 comments

  • Siham J.
    30 minutes

    Savage...

  • Maurice B.
    an hour

    i love these guy's clear accents

  • Brut
    an hour

    For more on the term 'Karen," the popular though controversial character and meme of 2020, check out this explainer video: https://www.facebook.com/1691667177798461/posts/739366983555054