Justin Trudeau announces immediate ban on assault-style firearms
"You don't need an AR-15 to bring down a deer." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on assault-style weapons two weeks after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting.
05/01/2020 11:41 PM
78 comments
Na I.25 minutes
A good start. Now get the rest. If you live in the wilderness, I get it. Beyond that, no one needs a gun.
Frankie T.25 minutes
The guy had the Guns illegal, don’t think he was following any of your laws bud!
Eugen I.28 minutes
The right to bear arms is not so you can go deer hunting it is so that you can protect yourself from a Tyrannical government and the AR 15 is like peashooter against a tyrannical government
Aris O.29 minutes
How will criminals be stopped? They criminals
Michael M.29 minutes
Fidel
Rujan D.30 minutes
I heartly welcome this❤️❤️❤️
Antje F.30 minutes
You see a problem, you solve the problem 👏
Barbara S.30 minutes
A sensible, thinking leader. Wish we had one.
Tyr H.32 minutes
What kinda bullet does an AR15 use?
Giancarlo I.33 minutes
Proud to be Canadian today ♥
Jimmy S.34 minutes
And the world will now see that mass shootings will still occur in Canada despite the PM’s pointless actions.
Jaime G.34 minutes
CANADA IS WEAK
Carlton R.35 minutes
A leader have spoken. Bribe taking politicians to the south cannot do what was done by a true leader.
Will P.35 minutes
Sue Leighton Really? Idiot comment of the day? Wow, I’m truly touched to have garnered such hate from someone. If someone truly wishes to do you harm you think a locked door could stop them? The only thing that would stop them would be a deterrent of greater force than their own. Would you rather cower in a corner waiting for the police to save you or would you stand and fight for your family? As a father I would stand and fight with whatever I had at hand consequences, political correctness and hoplophobes be dammed. Honest answer please?
Peter R.36 minutes
I suspect that Trudeau is copying New Zealand's Prime Minister, because it makes him look good, but I wholeheartedly welcome and applaud his move.
Tom H.37 minutes
I am for gunless society if the govt can 100% provide safety to its citizenry. But hey, statistic shows in most cases if not all it is the criminals who commit these killings. Responsible gun owners do not engage in illegal activities. So why disarm the law abiding citizen if the govt can't guarantee that they can disarm the criminals?
Lazaro A.37 minutes
this is normal country with normal president
Miguel R.37 minutes
Thats why people need to arm themselves, if they would have been armed they might have saved lives.
Nancy A.38 minutes
Wow !! A real leader with guts and brains !!!!
Medina M.38 minutes
DEP las victimas Gran presidente que ve por la gente Y por el pueblo 👍👍👍