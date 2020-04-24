back

Kansas farmer gifts N95 mask to NYC doctor: Cuomo

"It's that love, that courage, that generosity of spirit that makes this country so beautiful and makes Americans so beautiful."

04/24/2020 8:01 PMupdated: 04/24/2020 8:03 PM
