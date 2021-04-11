back

Kenyan activist's plea to world leaders at COP26

"Please, open your hearts." Kenyan activist Elizabeth Wathuti had a plea for world leaders at the COP26 World Summit...

11/04/2021 10:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:13

    Kenyan activist's plea to world leaders at COP26

  2. 4:21

    The hidden dangers of plastics pollution for marine animals

  3. 5:36

    Vanessa Nakate's fight for climate justice

  4. 2:28

    Former student shuts teaching suggestion on the Holocaust

  5. 5:33

    The group is trying to reduce pollution caused by balloon debris

  6. 3:16

    Saving New York City’s coasts — with oysters

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.