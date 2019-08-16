Korean Women Forced into Sex Slavery During WWII Demand an Apology
"I will fight until I get an apology. It is not the money [that I want]. It is an apology." Korean women forced into sex slavery by the Japanese military during World War II are still waiting for justice.
'Comfort' women dispute agreement
Korean women forced into sex slavery by the Japanese military during WWII are still waiting for justice. From 1932 to 1945, so-called “comfort women” were taken from their homes as teens and forced to work in Japanese military brothels. In South Korea, only 20 of the 238 registered survivors are still alive. In 2015, Japan and South Korean struck a deal — Japan apologized and set up an $8.3 million victim fund. But survivors say they were left out of negotiations — and Japan didn’t take legal responsibility or provide official reparations.
“I will never step back from the liar [Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo] Abe anymore. I will fight until I get an apology. It is not the money [that I want]. It is an apology,” says Lee Yong-soo - Former comfort woman. “We suffer unfairness and it makes us angry. Why are they not apologizing? We must receive a formal apology and legal compensation. Only then will we be able to let it go. We say that Japan is bad because we are victims. However, it’s not the Japanese people who are bad, it’s the government that is bad,” recounts Lee Ok-sun - Former comfort woman.
Estimates vary as to how many women were involved, with numbers ranging from as low as 20,000 (by Japanese historian Ikuhiko Hata) to as high as 360,000 to 410,000 (by a Chinese scholar); the exact numbers are still being researched and debated. “South Korea's action has been violating the agreement unilaterally, which means it's violating the international treaty which was the foundation of the normalization of the two countries,” states Shinzo Abe - Japanese Prime Minister. In 2018, after South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered Japanese companies compensate people enslaved during WWII, the issue resurfaced. Japan says the matter was settled under a 1965 treaty and has imposed trade restrictions with South Korea.
David M.08/24/2019 15:25
Very sad and the Japanese were animals and inhuman
Denice V.08/24/2019 11:51
Wow
Nomie S.08/23/2019 10:52
Filipino women too
Rob A.08/22/2019 02:01
You stupid people. Everyone knows only white people were guilty in world war 2, I mean the people these Korean's are accusing can't be guilty because white people nuked their country.
Cory B.08/19/2019 18:04
To be fair the Japanese military was dismantled and forced to become a self defense force only since world war 2.
Lynne W.08/19/2019 17:49
😞😞
Brut08/19/2019 13:22
"Kim Jeong-ju, 88, said she was 13 when forced to work 10-hour shifts at a shipyard owned by Japanese engineering firm Nachi-Fujikoshi, with no compensation and barely any food. 'I was so hungry that I had to eat grass and my hair fell out,” a tearful Kim told reporters in Seoul.'" https://www.reuters.com/article/us-southkorea-japan-labourers-comfortwom/south-koreans-protest-unveil-memorial-in-comfort-women-row-with-japan-idUSKCN1V40XT
Josue S.08/18/2019 16:53
.
Agniva D.08/18/2019 04:26
forgot to mention this when the topic came up today
Osman A.08/17/2019 09:35
Sonny W.08/17/2019 09:12
🔖 Bookmarked.
Ejike C.08/17/2019 00:31
Africans who will apologise for them, for all the crime commit by western countries, killed and stole from them and sold many of them, US and UK and France??
Rita M.08/16/2019 23:32
Apologize. Stop being jerks and do it.
Valeria V.08/16/2019 23:19
I really hate how the international system is built around these so called post war treaties where the war criminal can wash their hands and consciousness off clean from all the shit they made happen. I call this bullshit!!!