Lebanon: young people are mobilizing after deadly explosion
"It's the people helping the people. It's our duty." In Beirut's devastated streets, thousands of young people are rallying together to clean the streets and to help those most in need.
08/10/2020 7:11 PMupdated: 08/10/2020 7:13 PM
4 comments
Boris B.18 minutes
In any country around the globe, the people is alone. Government and politicians wont get any out of this... so why should they help? Such horrible
Kenneth M.22 minutes
🙏🏿🙏🏿
Sami T.24 minutes
So down to earth 🖤
Nour S.an hour
