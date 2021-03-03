back

Meanwhile... Henriette is 102 years old and still goes to work every day

In the South of France the locals call her Madame Alix. At 102 years old she still works at her postcard shop every day.

03/03/2021 11:00 PM
4 comments

  • Muddassir H.
    an hour

    Oh man, that’s lovely. Thanks for this video. May God bless her with a long and healthy life so she can continue to do things on her own terms ❤️

  • Cairistiòna M.
    an hour

    🥰

  • Mariam Q.
    an hour

    God bless

  • Bettye C.
    an hour

    God bless you

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

