Meanwhile... Henriette is 102 years old and still goes to work every day
In the South of France the locals call her Madame Alix. At 102 years old she still works at her postcard shop every day.
03/03/2021 11:00 PM
4 comments
Muddassir H.an hour
Oh man, that’s lovely. Thanks for this video. May God bless her with a long and healthy life so she can continue to do things on her own terms ❤️
Cairistiòna M.an hour
🥰
Mariam Q.an hour
God bless
Bettye C.an hour
God bless you