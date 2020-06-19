back
Meanwhile in Australia, an iron mine threatens hundreds of Aboriginal sites
46,000 years ago, this prehistoric cave was inhabited by Aboriginal peoples. It has just been destroyed to expand an iron mine belonging to the company Rio Tinto. Meanwhile in Australia...
06/19/2020
Aidelittledevil L.32 minutes
Not wise to destroy national heritage
Martin D.32 minutes
They r trying to get rid of the evidence of who lived there since the beginning. The Moors.
Frank S.an hour
What is surprising about this destruction or vandalism it that the Australian government was death silent,it could had stopped it in time.
Pat W.an hour
Shameful.