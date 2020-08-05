back
Meanwhile, the oil industry faces a major crisis
Meanwhile, the global oil industry is facing its biggest crisis in a decade. But environmental NGOs and activists see it as an opportunity to accelerate the energy transition. This is why.
05/08/2020 10:15 AM
- New
And even more
- 4:03
Meanwhile, the oil industry faces a major crisis
- 1:56
The first photo taken of Earth taken by humans from space
- 1:40
#TBT: The Great Emu War
- 3:00
#TBT: The resurgence of electric cars
- 1:43
#TBT: The tragic death of the Tasmanian tigers
- 2:17
Katia Krafft is responsible for much of what we know about volcanoes
0 comments