Model lost her leg to toxic shock syndrome

She lost her leg due to a bacterial infection from a tampon. Now, she's creating awareness and trying to prevent TSS (toxic shock syndrome).
LU K.01/17/2018 05:29
Ieisha Aiken
Jennifer B.01/17/2018 03:14
Use a cup.. Won't have this issue.
David C.01/16/2018 16:36
You would think this would be on the news.
Lisa D.01/13/2018 22:57
TSS happened to my friend. TSS struck randomly and viciously and of her mother hadn’t found her in time, she wouldn’t be here. TSS doesn’t come from “failing to change a tampon, or a tampon getting lost” it just happens. Some of you people are just horrible and I truly hope you never have female children, for if this happened to your kid, the last thing she would need to hear is “should have changed your tampon on time.”
Taylor H.01/13/2018 14:14
To get tss you have to leave it in there for a bloody long while.. and im talking more than ' oh i forgot to take my tampon out last night...ill do it now'.....and thats just nasty
Zoë R.01/10/2018 19:00
Ruqiya A.01/08/2018 03:17
Timothy C.01/08/2018 02:44
America H.01/08/2018 01:57
this is why I’m using the organic cotton tampons lol
Tory W.01/07/2018 21:32
Gabrielle W.01/07/2018 15:45
Or, you know, frequently change that bitch.
Cliff H.01/07/2018 10:43
Christina A.01/07/2018 10:16
Diana R.01/07/2018 06:37
That’s crazy I didn’t know this could happen
Leah B.01/07/2018 03:27
Wow this is some scary crap... almost as scary as reading the tampon warning label and just shoving it up there thinking "well hope this doesn't kill me this time" I'm sure nothing other than free bleeding in a hut w a bunch of other hormonal women making quilts is probably the healthiest option. I know ppl swear by the cups and others washable pads... But I've also heard horror stories about them as well. How do we stay alive????? I can't even process this!!!!
Kelly B.01/07/2018 02:02
Tampons are made with GMO cotton. Think about that for a minute.
Nathaniel J.01/06/2018 22:44
Ness N.01/06/2018 21:58
Patty P.01/06/2018 19:08
Karen L.01/06/2018 18:42
The struggle is real I realized early in adolescence that tampons made me sick.....BAD PRODUCT