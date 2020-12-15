back
More than 500,000 Uighur people are forced to work in cotton fields
Meanwhile, China is forcing over half a million Uighurs to work in cotton fields… Whistleblower Adrian Zenz has new revelations about how Chinese authorities treat this Muslim minority group, many of whom are incarcerated in detention camps.
12/15/2020 5:33 PM
3 comments
Muhammad A.37 minutes
They are not bombing and invading other nations or divide and rule policy.
Jessica C.an hour
💔
Mel O.an hour
At least they are not kidnapping and shipping them from Africa.