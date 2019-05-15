One of NYC's Top Event Planners on Her Korean Roots

From humble roots as the daughter of Korean grocers to becoming one of New York's most sought-after event designers — Jung Lee’s career is a testament to her hard work and passion. She credits those qualities to her upbringing as the daughter of immigrants.

“It forced me to be independent, whether I wanted to or not. My parents didn't speak English. And they really were very selfless and coming to this country. They weren't necessarily educated. It wasn't a typical Korean immigrant story they were “Oh he's a doctor or an engineer and he's here with the school or, you know, there's family there.” I mean my parents really knew no one. I am totally my mother's daughter. I am indebted to her. She has taught me hard work and perseverance. She grew up in a very different time when women were definitely not equal to men. And it's always serving the men first, elderly first. But at a young age, she told me, "Whatever you want to do you can do, as long as you put hard work in it."

Lee moved from Seoul to New York at 5. She remembers growing up torn between 2 cultures. At the same time, her parents instilled a strong work ethic —especially her mom. Lee started her first business with her husband in 2002: Fête, an international event design and planning firm. Lee has followed that up with Jung Lee NY, a home store, and Slowdance — a wedding registry where designers work with couples to curate gift preferences.

“A Wedding registry, I think, it should be lasting. They should be items that you use and that you really love.”

In addition to running 3 companies, Lee is a wife and mother. She says gratitude helps to feel good when the pressures of motherhood and her entertainment career get tough all while inspiring and changing the world.

Brut.