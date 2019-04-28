Paintings Highlight the Pay Gap in the Art World
These women artists are showing how wide the pay gap is in the art world by only painting part of their canvases — and you get what you pay for. 🎨
Women artists have created partially-completed paintings to protest the gender pay gap.
Art gap, as the name suggests, is based on a gap and that gap is about the gender pay gap, that unfortunately exists in the art world — as well as everywhere else. Female artists are paid 47.6% less than their male counterparts for the same amount of work, which was quite shocking. 19 women artists from 11 countries participated in the Art Gap exhibition in Dubai.
Batool Jafri, the curator for this event is committed to raising awareness for the underprivileged and encouraging their inclusion in society, featuring these themes in her art and through efforts at the grassroot. She is a vocal supporter of the emerging Muslim art movement, encouraging Muslim youth to take up art as a means of self-expression. Jafri continues to collaborate with other artists to lend her voice to important social issues, ranging from the state of women in Egyptian prisons to animal rights offences in Africa.
All the paintings that are featured in the exhibit, have been painted only on 52.6% of the canvas. Research shows women in the art industry get paid 47.6% less than their male counterparts which coincides with the overall message to fight gender wage gaps.
"This is how much you're paying for, although the work is an entire canvas, but you're paying for this much. And hopefully, the idea is, not to have like, there is no gender war going on here, because we're happy for our male counterparts to get what they do, we just want to be paid the same."
These artists want to take the campaign everywhere and in every industry. Because not only in the art world, but in every field, there's gender inequality between men and women.
16 comments
Jordan G.05/01/2019 00:40
I actually love the look of them though that’s not really the point lol
Jordan G.04/30/2019 23:57
Lee H.04/30/2019 13:29
Should have studied something worthwhile in school. Probably wants us to pay for that liberal arts degree
Lee H.04/30/2019 11:24
Roger T.04/30/2019 09:51
In America the gap does not exist in equal terms. Over there it might
Gertraud B.04/29/2019 10:36
A bit stupid
Katheryn W.04/29/2019 08:08
Get over it and move on
Mephan S.04/28/2019 22:13
The Pay Gap is about choice and competence. Not biological sex.
Korey C.04/28/2019 21:23
Im sure it had nothing to do with the fact that no body likes their "art" smh
Michael W.04/28/2019 19:50
LOL
Luke A.04/28/2019 19:24
Funny how these stunts make me less receptive.
علاء ع.04/28/2019 19:00
Ironically, even equal payment does not seem to be enough for these reasons in particular: 1 same products and same services are more expensive in their version dedicated to female costumers..especially shaving products which women are pressurised to used, as if a woman didn't shave she would feel embarrassed. The inequality is doubled here. 2 women bleed 7 days a month, 12 times a year and for the first 50 years of their lives. They need more nutrients, so they need to spend more on a "very basic need". 3 in my opinion, women are more complicated than men... I always think of how young girls understand that they can add a soul to this universe, I think females in all their stages of aging experience a tougher life... so we can predict more expenses on psychiatrist visits.
Rania S.04/28/2019 18:35
Brilliant idea
Shady H.04/28/2019 18:11
eshalla rozek lashweneky awa to abynm
James D.04/28/2019 18:02
The non existent gender pay gap