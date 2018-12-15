back

PETA's Tackles "Hate Speech" Against Animals

Hate speech against animals? PETA's taking aim at some "anti-animal" phrases. 🐷🙉🦊🐮

12/15/2018 12:20 PM
  • 14.6m
  • 483

And even more

  1. Two perspectives on elephant poaching in Africa

  2. Animal Cruelty Around the World

  3. The Complicated Truth About Foie Gras

  4. Animal Torture Around the World

  5. Meet the 11-Year-Old Vegan Entrepreneur

  6. Blue-Green Algae is Killing Pets

327 comments

  • Nikolas V.
    07/26/2019 23:37

    https://www.petakillsanimals.com/

  • Vladimer M.
    07/26/2019 04:33

    Why?

  • Sugata H.
    07/26/2019 02:35

    And what about the trees u cut down every year bro

  • Luiz B.
    07/25/2019 11:22

    PETA.......

  • Yasmina H.
    07/17/2019 00:12

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Sonja K.
    07/11/2019 18:04

    Joj, Morsko prase, Preslatki su😍

  • Ziaur R.
    07/10/2019 06:23

    My

  • Juana B.
    07/09/2019 02:53

    No puedo viajar este año porque mi hijo el que tiene residencia viene a buscar los hijos lamentó no estar con la prima para pasear junta disfrutala

  • Bosko R.
    07/07/2019 17:49

    🤩😍

  • Lakshitha P.
    07/07/2019 14:35

    Gini pigla inne ka lagada wikunanna

  • David M.
    07/06/2019 23:40

    Nobody's gonna use this because an organization that kills animals itself said so.

  • Sharukh H.
    07/06/2019 20:14

    Screen dpi o matter kore

  • Bie D.
    07/05/2019 13:22

    Is this really necessary? Y'all at PETA talking about animal rights but how about plants' rights? Y'all ain't making an organization bout that?

  • Ruben S.
    07/04/2019 00:31

    B d

  • Boualem B.
    07/03/2019 23:47

    F8

  • Hakimm B.
    07/03/2019 21:00

    F8 F8 F8 F8 F8 F8 F8 F8 F8 F8

  • Federico G.
    07/02/2019 21:36

    hate speech does not exist :v

  • လမင္း အ.
    06/24/2019 05:55

    ytt

  • MD S.
    06/24/2019 04:39

  • Şükrü S.
    06/23/2019 21:56

    ..