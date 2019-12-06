Polytechnique Massacre, 30 Years Later
Ten years before the mass shooting at Columbine High School, a gunman entered a Montreal classroom and murdered 14 women. This is the story of the first mass femicide.
The first mass femicide
On a cold December evening in 1989, engineering students in Montreal were giving presentations when an armed man entered their classroom, forced the men to leave, and shot the remaining women students. It took Marc Lépine only 20 minutes to kill 14 women, before he killed himself. Provost sustained 4 gunshot wounds — in the forehead, both legs and her foot. In a letter left behind, his motive was made clear. The suicide note was released nearly a year after the killings.
“At that time, nobody could imagine that somebody can enter in a classroom to kill people. It was unimaginable at the time. So he came, he shot one time. He asked the guys to leave the classroom and he asked the girls to stand up in the corner opposite to the door. He explained to us that he was there because for him we were feminists and we we were taking a place he wanted for him. And I just replied back, “No, we are not feminists. We're just students. And if you want to come and study with us, just apply and there would be room for you”. But I don't think I finished my sentence. And he shot all of us,” survivor Nathalie Provost tells Brut.
After the attack, Canada passed the Firearms Act, which regulated the possession of guns. But survivors are still pushing for further action, including the banning of military-style assault rifles — the type Lépine used in his rampage. Since the massacre, misogyny has motivated other mass killings. In California in 2014, 6 people were killed by a gunman seeking to “punish” women for rejecting him. In Toronto in 2018, a man drove a van into pedestrians, killing 10 people. The assailant cited the California gunman in his final message before the attack. Each year, Canadians commemorate the Polytechnique massacre. In 2019, a new plate was unveiled, finally naming the shooting an "anti-feminist attack."
Brut.
10 comments
Walt M.a day
This is why we need Trump.
Alleia C.2 days
The guy looks like Michael
Casey R.3 days
No it's not. The first mass femicide took place when Turtle Island was invaded and the First Nations were placed into a perpetual genocide. Yeah, in Canada too. "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls" rings a bell? No? Maybe look it up. It's horrible and the government in both U.S and Canada have only just begun taking action. Somewhat pathetic action too, but at least they have acknowledged it.
Charlie R.3 days
Come try to take mine!
Jaylin M.5 days
Gun control in any country anywhere in the world isn’t gonna solve anything 🤦♂️
EC L.6 days
Banning guns may do part of the job, but what can you do about mental illness, hate and racism? With due respect, that is the real problem.
Victoria M.6 days
Incels are dangerous and are terrorists. Guns don’t belong in their hands- they need to be jailed for life.
Jerome A.7 days
You will always come across with stupid people like that around the world and you need to stop them with firearms
Jerome A.7 days
That’s your mistake you banned firearms in your state ! God bless America and the NRA
Enodia D.12/09/2019 13:39
the first mass femicides are witch hunts*