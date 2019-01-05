back

Puerto Rican Farmers Struggle To Rebuild

"It's almost all gone." In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the struggles haven't ended for this farming family in Puerto Rico. 🇵🇷

01/05/2019 12:20 PM
8 comments

  • Jesus C.
    01/19/2019 00:45

    No m

  • Wayne D.
    01/14/2019 05:44

    Not America's problem us real American citizens don't care

  • Eli S.
    01/13/2019 21:25

    Its called insurance get some

  • Valentin J.
    01/13/2019 05:25

    Very sad

  • Peddie W.
    01/11/2019 16:41

    This looks like the Bird Box land..lol 😂😂😂

  • Tom A.
    01/11/2019 01:10

    You build a wall

  • Finca L.
    01/09/2019 12:42

    Our plantains and fruit are growing back, but coffee plants take 3-5 years before coffee harvest. All small farms in PR are struggling.

  • Hector I.
    01/07/2019 19:02

    Coño men :(