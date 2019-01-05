Puerto Rican Farmers Struggle To Rebuild

"It's almost all gone." In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the struggles haven't ended for this farming family in Puerto Rico. 🇵🇷
8 comments
Jesus C.01/19/2019 00:45
No m
Wayne D.01/14/2019 05:44
Not America's problem us real American citizens don't care
Eli S.01/13/2019 21:25
Its called insurance get some
Valentin J.01/13/2019 05:25
Very sad
Peddie W.01/11/2019 16:41
This looks like the Bird Box land..lol 😂😂😂
Tom A.01/11/2019 01:10
You build a wall
Finca L.01/09/2019 12:42
Our plantains and fruit are growing back, but coffee plants take 3-5 years before coffee harvest. All small farms in PR are struggling.
Hector I.01/07/2019 19:02
Coño men :(