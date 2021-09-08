back
R. Kelly's sexual misconduct allegations: A timeline
R. Kelly’s criminal trial has begun. Here’s a timeline of the sexual misconduct accusations he has faced over the past 30 years.
08/09/2021 8:13 PM
14 comments
Andrea M.14 hours
Treating girls badly not women 👎
Jimmy W.7 days
Who remember " Trapped in a closet " series....... you could tell dude was immoral.
Ermias M.08/11/2021 10:21
He sucks... No wordplay!
Mark M.08/11/2021 03:07
Makes you wonder if Usher and Rkelly was messing with the same girl 🤣🤣🤣
Anderson M.08/10/2021 18:06
We still waiting the same with ghislain maxwell
Splendour S.08/10/2021 17:41
Inadequate parenting and wild culture.
Dripaul P.08/10/2021 15:41
New York Governor is there too
Sami U.08/10/2021 03:41
Team Is trorist
Abu B.08/10/2021 03:20
Sexualist😂
El C.08/10/2021 02:29
Another one bite the dust!
Paul S.08/09/2021 22:10
This douche canoe needs the chair
Maria G.08/09/2021 22:01
I hope that he gets justice for his crime
Nevin S.08/09/2021 21:54
yet- silence on pedo epstein- you leftards
Drake H.08/09/2021 20:29
where all the DaBaby fans at!? 😂