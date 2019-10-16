Right-Wing Politician Demands Woman Remove Hijab
A far-right politician demanded a woman remove her hijab in a public meeting. Now, a fresh row over secularism has begun in France.
French law does not prohibit wearing a hijab in public spaces —including in council chambers
A woman comforting her crying son went viral — after she was ordered to remove her hijab. She was accompanying her son and other children on a school trip to a French local council —when far-right politician Julian Odoul asked the head of the council that she take off her hijab. Images of the mother comforting her crying son were met with outrage as the video – posted by Odoul himself – went viral on Twitter. The mother later spoke about the incident.
The Regional Council of Burgundy-Franche-Comté in Dijon was having a public plenary session when Julien Odoul, a far-right politician representing the National Rally party, said: "In the name of our republican and secular principles, I asked (President of the regional council) Marie-Guite Dufay to have the Islamic veil removed from a school counsellor present in the Chamber. We are in a public building; we are in a democratic indication. She can wear it at her home, in the street, but not here, not today. So please, in the name of our Republic principles, also in the name of women all over the world who fight to remove themselves from Islamic dictatorship, I ask you to ask this person to remove her veil."
The recently published European Islamophobia Report found that France in 2018 had seen a 52 percent increase in Islamophobia. The report noted that anti-Muslim sentiment is deeply rooted in contemporary French society, noting: “Anti-Arab and anti-Muslim racism take their modern roots in the French colonization of Muslim lands from the conquest of Algiers in 1830.” Muslim women, in particular, are at risk of being discriminated against and facing assault. While the wearing of conspicuous religions symbols has been banned from public schools and government offices in 2004, French law does not prohibit wearing a hijab in public spaces —including in council chambers.
Jennifer B.11/30/2019 22:29
Disgusting
Crystal P.11/30/2019 01:20
...because Christianity is supreme to other beliefs? "I don't believe in rings to prove marriage....I'm gonna ask that you all remove your pagan jewelry." Or, "I don't believe in your god, so please remove your church bun, so I feel better".
Jenny T.11/26/2019 06:45
That’s just horrible.... talk about something important other than her freaking headscarf you moron!
Lala F.11/26/2019 06:05
I want all the females to stop wearing bras because it makes me feel uncomfortable.... js lol
Lindsey R.11/26/2019 01:50
Did this man just say he was speaking for all women everywhere ? Sir, you have no right. ✌🏼
Lynn D.11/22/2019 18:13
Being told what one can and can not wear is not freedom!
Dylan K.11/22/2019 12:20
Secular France... until it comes to Islam and Judaism, then we can't "oppress" them 😒
Sherry V.11/18/2019 12:35
That man is part of the problem! What a f*cking *ssh*le!!!
Ellen K.11/18/2019 04:10
Yet another of patriarchy’s masquerades....
Michelle L.11/17/2019 23:36
Secular principals means no prayer before the meeting, it is meant to prevent discrimination, not encourage it. I'll bet you ten bucks he had a crucifix under his shirt.
Wendy C.11/17/2019 16:56
This is how hate starts.
DaNesha J.11/17/2019 07:20
Don't say all women. I didn't have a say in this rule. A select number of women.
Margo L.11/15/2019 05:02
This is unfortunate, the law is the law and must be followed. Maybe a new law that supports more diversity and their religious differences to be united and respected in government affiliated places.
Rhonda R.11/15/2019 04:56
She should have! She is in our country! If we can't go in without, our faces showing why should she. Can't go in a bank with our faces covered (it's against the law) , but they can. I don't think so.
Evan R.11/14/2019 16:47
Once they are 51% of the population, they will make YOU wear a hijab, ladies!
Norali A.11/14/2019 11:49
What a stupid man !
Leslie L.11/13/2019 21:23
Laws are there for a reason. She should remove it or leave!!!!
Elizabeth P.11/13/2019 20:21
That's a Trump move right there!!
Angela D.11/13/2019 01:15
Way to go!
Alicia N.11/12/2019 17:11
Okay but who here was personally effected ? Who cares if woman wear hijabs it doesn’t hurt me !!!!! Wear them anywhere you want it I will support it !