Running for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Her aunt was one of many indigenous women who have gone missing or been found murdered. Now, Rosalie Fish is running track to raise awareness about the epidemic.
Running for Awareness of Indigenous Fenticide
High school track champ Rosalie Fish runs for a cause greater than medals: raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women. They're represented by a handprint on her face. Rosalie is from the Cowlitz and Muckleshoot Tribes in Washington. During a state track and field meet, she dedicated each race to a missing or murdered indigenous women. During her 1,600-meter race, that was when she honored her aunt, Alice Looney, who disappeared in 2004. Her body was found over a year later.
Rosalie Fish is the most recognizable athlete at the small-school state track and field meet. The five trips to the awards podium to receive three gold medals, a silver and a sportsmanship award helped. But as the Muckleshoot Tribal School student circled the track 18 times over three days, she stood out for the bright red paint over her mouth and the letters MMIW on her right leg. Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It’s an epidemic on reservations across America. Violence against Native American women is rampant, and according to a recent study police agency are not adequately identifying or reporting cases when a woman is killed or reported missing.
Alice’s sisters, Caroline and Mary remember the day they learned of her death. The sisters say they had many questions about Alice’s disappearance, but police didn’t have answers. 15 years later, Alice's murder remains unsolved. But her sisters are grateful for Rosalie’s efforts to keep her memory alive — and raise awareness that Native women face murder rates up to 10 times the national average according to the Justice Department. As of 2016, there were 5,712 cases of missing Native women or girls reported to the National Crime Information Center based on data from the FBI. Rosalie’s gesture was inspired by Boston Marathon runner Jordan Marie Daniel. Rosalie won three gold medals and one silver medal. She gave them to the families of the women she ran for.
561 comments
Dwight M.11/18/2019 17:08
I stand with you all . Yes this is very important and needs to be spoken loudly about .
Miles J.11/08/2019 18:10
Thank you for What you are doing You and your Family/families are all in my Prayers 🙏🏿🙏🏿😪😪
Miles J.11/08/2019 18:08
Sad sad reality. When you are not respected, and or not treated as a human, in this COUNTRY RUSSIA American this is happening 🤬🤮😡
Ashtyn J.11/06/2019 16:45
We need to work together to figure out where all these missing Native women as well as Black women or going or being tooken. This is ridiculous
Ellen S.10/29/2019 16:47
A remarkable tribute to the cause and your aunt.
Morelia M.10/25/2019 17:41
And no one caresss
Kimberly P.10/25/2019 08:03
Bless you! I only recently learned about this horrific situation. Unfortunately, from what I have read it is not only your region and tribe. I will share to increase awareness, and work to change the government’s current requirements regarding working with and sharing information with reservations.
Kenny D.10/19/2019 12:46
A'ho
Kimberley C.10/19/2019 05:29
- watts ???
Abdul H.10/16/2019 20:13
সেক্স
Loretta W.10/16/2019 19:50
🦅💔💔💔💔💔💔👊🏽
Bhola M.10/16/2019 15:30
🐅
Kelly H.10/16/2019 15:16
You are awesome.
Megan C.10/15/2019 22:19
This is the most beautiful thing iv ever heard I'm crying as I'm watching this video.
Marléna V.10/15/2019 09:29
In 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which tracks missing persons, pegged the number of missing Native American and Alaska Native women and girls at 5,712. And this figure was undoubtedly low. Only 116 of the women in the FBI's accounting were logged into the Department of Justice's federal missing persons' database, a resource that allows law enforcement agencies to share information.
Ree L.10/15/2019 00:11
Thank you for standing for those who can not
Liliene C.10/09/2019 14:22
What an amazing young woman. You go girl! Much love from Canada.
Mitzi C.10/07/2019 19:48
Rosalie Fish WILL be a guest speaker for Seattle TED X Talk this October 27th
Mitzi C.10/07/2019 19:47
WILL be a guest speaker for Seattle TED X Talk this October 27th