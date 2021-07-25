back

Saving America's native red wolf

There are only 20 of them left in the wild and they all live in one wildlife refuge in the U.S. Meet the red wolf.

07/25/2021 4:58 PM
1 comment

  • Judie E.
    26 minutes

    If you're interested in seeing Red Wolves - SeeWee center in Awendaw has several. Check their website for feeding and information times.