School Strike for Climate Justice w/Xiye Bastida

Youth leaders have paved the way for the youth climate movement to grow

A record 7.6 million people took to the streets for climate action on September 20, 2019. November 29, 2015. Over 50,000 demonstrators participate in a global strike in favor of clean energy, aid for climate refugees and leaving fossil fuels in the ground. More than 17,000 students in 24 countries take part in Friday School strikes.

“Hi, my name is Xiye Bastida, I’m a 17-years-old climate justice activist. Today I’m with Brut, to share the story of the youth climate strike movement. Among the protesters were children who skipped school to attend. This was on day 1 of the UN Conference on climate change in Paris. But a few years later, the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord that included United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, Mexico, United States. In August 2018, a Swedish teenager — inspired by the Parkland students gun control activists — staged a protest outside of the Swedish parliament. Her name is Greta Thunberg and the sign that reads, "school strike for the climate." While Greta got the world’s attention - there’s a much larger story to be told about the movement. From Standing Rock to Flint, Michigan and so many other places in the U.S. and across the world, dozens of youth leaders have paved the way for the youth climate movement to grow,” 17-year-old climate justice activist Xiye Bastida teams up with Brut. to investigate this ever changing situation.

On August 28, 2019, Greta Thunberg reached New York after two-week sailing journey. Inspired by Greta, school strikes began to be organized around the world. It spread, both online under the hashtags #climatestrike and #FridaysForFuture and on the streets. What started as a one person strike soon gained global momentum. But it has not been exactly easy.

