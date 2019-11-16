School Strike for Climate Justice w/Xiye Bastida
Alongside Fridays For Future NYC organizer Xiye Bastida, Brut got the insiders' look at the largest youth climate protest in history. This is the story of the school strike movement. 🌎
Youth leaders have paved the way for the youth climate movement to grow
A record 7.6 million people took to the streets for climate action on September 20, 2019. November 29, 2015. Over 50,000 demonstrators participate in a global strike in favor of clean energy, aid for climate refugees and leaving fossil fuels in the ground. More than 17,000 students in 24 countries take part in Friday School strikes.
“Hi, my name is Xiye Bastida, I’m a 17-years-old climate justice activist. Today I’m with Brut, to share the story of the youth climate strike movement. Among the protesters were children who skipped school to attend. This was on day 1 of the UN Conference on climate change in Paris. But a few years later, the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord that included United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, Mexico, United States. In August 2018, a Swedish teenager — inspired by the Parkland students gun control activists — staged a protest outside of the Swedish parliament. Her name is Greta Thunberg and the sign that reads, "school strike for the climate." While Greta got the world’s attention - there’s a much larger story to be told about the movement. From Standing Rock to Flint, Michigan and so many other places in the U.S. and across the world, dozens of youth leaders have paved the way for the youth climate movement to grow,” 17-year-old climate justice activist Xiye Bastida teams up with Brut. to investigate this ever changing situation.
On August 28, 2019, Greta Thunberg reached New York after two-week sailing journey. Inspired by Greta, school strikes began to be organized around the world. It spread, both online under the hashtags #climatestrike and #FridaysForFuture and on the streets. What started as a one person strike soon gained global momentum. But it has not been exactly easy.
Brut.
- 13.8k
- 121
- 60
55 comments
Wesley D.11/30/2019 10:46
like kids have any idea about the real world... it is like letting your child tell you how to budget your house and you not having any control.. can you spell disaster
Robert H.11/30/2019 04:21
Look at all that extra Oxygen they are using and all that extra carbon Monoxide they are spitting out!! Ban Mass demonstrations.
James M.11/30/2019 03:19
So the kids get out of school..
Jim E.11/29/2019 16:27
Once again I blame our educational system. Put a crayon in their hands, but they can't change a tire. Green technology is taking great leaps forward, but is still impractical. So these kids cannot even put two (their transportation) and two (their clothes, food, housing, smart devices) together. Had they walked in bare feet 100 miles, eating only food they produced, they wouldn't seem so hypocritical. The very people they demonize are the ones responsible for ALL of the technology breakthroughs in Alternative energy. It's so easy to complain, but not easy to actually produce results.
Joey B.11/28/2019 20:27
Old people are dumb?😂
Tim G.11/28/2019 14:56
thats right! keep those African kids in those mines digging for cobalt
Dave S.11/28/2019 14:31
Looks like a bunch of liberal lies again. Show us your real evidence, not the made up crap. Alarmism tells me you don't know 💩
William M.11/28/2019 13:09
Absolutely, when you can't logically and in reality convince adults you get the children involved to promote a HOAX.
Brian D.11/27/2019 16:14
I wonder how many so-called foolish good intentions have led to the death of millions throughout the history of the world. These foolish programmed children are tools of those that would control us all and lead to our destruction.
Monserrat O.11/27/2019 00:57
Bravo 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Lynn S.11/26/2019 20:27
I have 12 in snow and 22 deg out side
Daniel R.11/26/2019 11:21
So, what they are saying is " We're already ignorant, and we demand to STAY that way !!"
Rodney R.11/26/2019 02:35
Maybe that should look at other kids in the world who make life better for them: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/~/article-4764208/index.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top&fbclid=IwAR1OFOFqxv6QQ-QWCe7yjXWEt4e3RbhSA-zraiEjfe_pDxujVML7L6w_diI
David P.11/26/2019 00:21
https://www.propublica.org/article/cap-and-trade-is-supposed-to-solve-climate-change-but-oil-and-gas-company-emissions-are-up?fbclid=IwAR3wQdWdZNlqqwbzvX2aiQSWNDRBAxUONYhWwagyJkwFELLRyJ_DSAEsu4U
Bruce A.11/25/2019 22:23
How about actually doing something rather than protesting. Think if all that time and effort would have been directed to something constructive.
Enix Y.11/25/2019 15:36
They don’t get to command the adults. They don’t rule. They are ruled by adults. Be careful of this entitled and disrespectful generation.
Neal D.11/25/2019 15:09
I want all of them to be extinct before they can vote.
Lauren P.11/25/2019 13:39
They are like a flock of sheep lead by the nose.... How sad.
James M.11/25/2019 11:20
don' believe in man made climate change
Steve C.11/25/2019 02:33
Why are they protesting countries like China and India