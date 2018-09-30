Sex ed for the disabled community

They have sex like everyone else — but people with disabilities often lack dating and relationship resources. That's where this sex positive educator comes in.
Betsy F.10/08/2018 02:56
who is the girl with short black hair or why does she look like someone we know 😂
Colleen P.10/04/2018 21:53
at what point does congnitive/mental disablities get to where they could not consent at all? I'm told a 24 year old who mentaly and emotionaly functions as a 16 year old, should be treated as a 24 year old.
Eva S.10/03/2018 01:39
Thanks so much Brut! For more info about Cripping up Sex with Eva visit www.crippingupsexwitheva.com
Adrian B.10/02/2018 22:32
Not everybody has sex though. Or sexual attraction! Let's not erase the asexual community.
Vianey T.10/02/2018 21:22
19
وليد ا.10/02/2018 12:05
حسبي الله الله امطهرهم من الدنس والجنس والعفن وانتو تبو توسخو نيتهم خلوهم انظاف كيف ما خالقهم ربي
كنوز ا.10/01/2018 01:20
انحطاط
Lynn M.09/30/2018 22:31
Brilliant
Joumana K.09/30/2018 20:46
لانهم بشرويحتاجون للرعاية
Christopher J.09/30/2018 19:04
you just gave the right a new meme. Thanks Brut