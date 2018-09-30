back

Sex ed for the disabled community

They have sex like everyone else — but people with disabilities often lack dating and relationship resources. That's where this sex positive educator comes in.

09/30/2018 7:02 PM
  • 362.0k
  • 22

And even more

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Sleeping outside in solidarity of the homeless

  4. The Life of Tina Turner

  5. Niksen: the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing

  6. The Human Side to Surrogacy

10 comments

  • Betsy F.
    10/08/2018 02:56

    who is the girl with short black hair or why does she look like someone we know 😂

  • Colleen P.
    10/04/2018 21:53

    at what point does congnitive/mental disablities get to where they could not consent at all? I'm told a 24 year old who mentaly and emotionaly functions as a 16 year old, should be treated as a 24 year old.

  • Eva S.
    10/03/2018 01:39

    Thanks so much Brut! For more info about Cripping up Sex with Eva visit www.crippingupsexwitheva.com

  • Adrian B.
    10/02/2018 22:32

    Not everybody has sex though. Or sexual attraction! Let's not erase the asexual community.

  • Vianey T.
    10/02/2018 21:22

    19

  • وليد ا.
    10/02/2018 12:05

    حسبي الله الله امطهرهم من الدنس والجنس والعفن وانتو تبو توسخو نيتهم خلوهم انظاف كيف ما خالقهم ربي

  • كنوز ا.
    10/01/2018 01:20

    انحطاط

  • Lynn M.
    09/30/2018 22:31

    Brilliant

  • Joumana K.
    09/30/2018 20:46

    لانهم بشرويحتاجون للرعاية

  • Christopher J.
    09/30/2018 19:04

    you just gave the right a new meme. Thanks Brut