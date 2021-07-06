back
She’s fighting for the release of her imprisoned mother
"If we don't bring Michelle home, she will die in that prison." Michelle West has spent decades in prison on a drug conspiracy charge. �Now her daughter is calling on President Biden to grant her and 99 other women clemency, with the @TheCouncil.us.
06/07/2021 12:53 PM
She's fighting for the release of her imprisoned mother
4 comments
Brut24 minutes
For additional information on The National Council’s campaign to end incarceration of women and girls, visit: www.nationalcouncil.us
Yasser O.37 minutes
I don't know about that. In general these sentences aren't fair. But justice must be served, punishment is not an individual act, its made to straighten up societies. But seems from this point of view, from that side of the story that this woman received unjust and unfair sentences. Hope she goes home. Peace✌
Mary T.43 minutes
Prayers 🙏🏿🙏🏿
Joyce B.an hour
Special prayer🙄🙏😢😞💖🌹🌷⚘