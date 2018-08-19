back

She's Helping Plus-Size Girls Feel More Confident

Bullied because of her weight, she turned to the sewing machine and built a clothing line that's helping plus-size girls feel more confident. 💪🏿

08/19/2018
  • 94.3k
  • 51

49 comments

  • Liberty B.
    08/29/2018 14:16

    Just awesome and fabulous.

  • Joe C.
    08/28/2018 23:20

    Wow

  • Patience N.
    08/27/2018 16:40

    Keep it up young girl

  • Lilian A.
    08/27/2018 13:35

    U are so pretty my luv..black is beautiful .

  • Eng A.
    08/27/2018 10:57

    look at these goals

  • Inez J.
    08/27/2018 09:49

    Beautiful!

  • Cathlene B.
    08/27/2018 00:44

    Very impressive young lady

  • Linda O.
    08/26/2018 20:39

    Great story!🌷

  • Noni S.
    08/26/2018 18:29

    Well done girl.

  • Laura E.
    08/26/2018 17:40

    Keep doing what your doing don’t let anyone hold you back. This is your passion. I love your courage. You have a good heart don’t let them take that away from you. Be you! Beautiful and keep inspiring.

  • Karina B.
    08/26/2018 06:53

    dam and we out here like bums 😂 she goals ❤️

  • Evangelist J.
    08/25/2018 19:37

    Keep on the Lord is with you

  • Brianna D.
    08/25/2018 16:15

    yesssss 😩🙌🏽🙌🏽😍😍. This that black excellence

  • Idell B.
    08/25/2018 14:37

    Congratulations

  • Vanessa B.
    08/25/2018 05:20

    show Tula this

  • Tracy W.
    08/25/2018 02:01

    You Rock I'm Proud Of You Gurl, For Sho

  • Agatha A.
    08/25/2018 00:18

    I am proud of you.

  • Joan P.
    08/24/2018 22:38

    Congrats Miss

  • Michelle C.
    08/24/2018 02:53

    Stay humble you have a beautiful soul...stay humble

  • Francine B.
    08/24/2018 01:54

    Go girl!! 👏