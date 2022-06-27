Simple questions on imposter syndrome
"What if this was just luck? What if I'm found as, like, a fraud? What if I'm not good enough?" Simple questions on impostor syndrome, answered by an expert.
You will like also
Simple questions on imposter syndrome
"What if this was just luck? What if I'm found as, like, a fraud? What if I'm not good enough?" Simple questions on impostor syndrome, answered by an expert.
A day with New York Nico
He fell back in love with New York by getting to know the city’s unique characters … Brut spent an afternoon with New York Nico — New York City’s unofficial talent scout. #Tribeca2022
Scams that society has normalized
Most skincare, visas, and 100% real juice ... "What are some scams that are so normalized that we don't even realize they are scams anymore?" Give us your answer in the comments.
Art that shows what schizophrenia feels like
"Schizophrenia feels like there's always a ghost around you." Schizophrenia is one of the most stigmatized mental illnesses. Here's how artist and animator @xoradmagical is helping people understand the disorder ...
The history of the anti-abortion movement
From the 1973 landmark ruling establishing abortion as a constitutional right to the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned ... This is the history of the anti-abortion movement.
My first viral video: TikTok's "Handpan Man"
TikTok's "Handpan Man" keeps going viral online with videos where he drums on a strange instrument ... But playing the handpan also saved his life. He told us how it all started.
Is birth control for men finally on the way?
Birth control has mainly fallen under the responsibility of women, but that could change — soon.
“I had an abortion because ...”
“Because I was assaulted.” “Because I was too young to have a baby.” “Because I wanted to.” They all chose to have an abortion and fight for everyone’s right to do the same. Here’s why ...
Inside Turkey's hair transplant tourism industry
Each year, hundreds of thousands of people head to Istanbul for one particular reason: to get hair transplant surgery. Here's why ...
She's asking strangers to reveal their salaries
This woman is asking strangers on the street how much they make. Here's why ...
This filmmaker made a movie about the aftermath of her bipolar diagnosis
“If someone has bipolar disorder in your life, help them grow.” She was a freshman when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Now, Alex Heller has made a film about the year that followed ... #tribeca2022