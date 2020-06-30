back
Sister of Black trans woman Riah Milton speaks out after her death
"Don't start caring when we die." Riah Milton, a Black trans woman, was murdered in June. Her sister Ariel is fighting to protect her legacy and stand up for other trans women.
