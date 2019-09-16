back
Solange is Back
Solange is back! Two years after setting the music world on fire with A Seat at the Table — she's dropped a new album, When I Get Home. The singer/songwriter has used her star power to highlight social justice, black empowerment, and women's equality.
03/03/2019 4:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:52 PM
36 comments
Demetri G.09/16/2019 00:49
artist to me.💯💎🎤🥇
Dudley E.03/30/2019 10:55
Who cares? U don't matter girl.
Nadir Y.03/29/2019 02:02
Thought that was Beyoncé
Heba H.03/28/2019 21:31
eih da!! Ya3ni dy msh Beyoncé!!
Jessica C.03/27/2019 20:58
don’t touch my hair
Chomba S.03/26/2019 06:12
The eyebrows though please
ណន ស.03/26/2019 06:06
Qqq
Kasule E.03/25/2019 12:52
I live you
عامر ا.03/22/2019 07:49
Antuma anzafa almuslimin alf marah
Akbar H.03/22/2019 07:48
👗👑
Akbar H.03/22/2019 07:48
God
Ushal G.03/21/2019 10:41
Beautiful
Paul S.03/20/2019 22:31
Siip be happy day forrever
Sadina C.03/19/2019 22:34
You are soo beautiful 😊
فائق ن.03/19/2019 19:51
up
Jap O.03/18/2019 22:49
Wtf😂
Hicham R.03/17/2019 01:18
You seems like the wife's of tutankh amun hh 🤣
Rahmat P.03/17/2019 01:17
Why only black girls, all the girls in the world could use that kind of message 🤦♂️ 🤦♂️ 🤦♂️
Judacy R.03/16/2019 05:14
What song did she even sing? i don’t even know one n she got a whole album 🤣🤣🤣
Talal M.03/15/2019 14:11
Solange is back? No one noticed when she was gone.....she wasn't really famous anyway!!