Solange is Back

Solange is back! Two years after setting the music world on fire with A Seat at the Table — she's dropped a new album, When I Get Home. The singer/songwriter has used her star power to highlight social justice, black empowerment, and women's equality.

03/03/2019 4:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:52 PM
36 comments

  • Demetri G.
    09/16/2019 00:49

    artist to me.💯💎🎤🥇

  • Dudley E.
    03/30/2019 10:55

    Who cares? U don't matter girl.

  • Nadir Y.
    03/29/2019 02:02

    Thought that was Beyoncé

  • Heba H.
    03/28/2019 21:31

    eih da!! Ya3ni dy msh Beyoncé!!

  • Jessica C.
    03/27/2019 20:58

    don’t touch my hair

  • Chomba S.
    03/26/2019 06:12

    The eyebrows though please

  • ណន ស.
    03/26/2019 06:06

    Qqq

  • Kasule E.
    03/25/2019 12:52

    I live you

  • عامر ا.
    03/22/2019 07:49

    Antuma anzafa almuslimin alf marah

  • Akbar H.
    03/22/2019 07:48

    👗👑

  • Akbar H.
    03/22/2019 07:48

    God

  • Ushal G.
    03/21/2019 10:41

    Beautiful

  • Paul S.
    03/20/2019 22:31

    Siip be happy day forrever

  • Sadina C.
    03/19/2019 22:34

    You are soo beautiful 😊

  • فائق ن.
    03/19/2019 19:51

    up

  • Jap O.
    03/18/2019 22:49

    Wtf😂

  • Hicham R.
    03/17/2019 01:18

    You seems like the wife's of tutankh amun hh 🤣

  • Rahmat P.
    03/17/2019 01:17

    Why only black girls, all the girls in the world could use that kind of message 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️

  • Judacy R.
    03/16/2019 05:14

    What song did she even sing? i don’t even know one n she got a whole album 🤣🤣🤣

  • Talal M.
    03/15/2019 14:11

    Solange is back? No one noticed when she was gone.....she wasn't really famous anyway!!

