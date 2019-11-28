The Disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa
He was a mafia-connected labor union leader whose mysterious disappearance still captivates — and he's a key figure in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman." This is the life of Jimmy Hoffa.
A prominent figure in various labor movements
On July 30, 1975 at 1:15PM Union Leader James Riddle Hoffa got in his 1974 Pontiac and left his home for a meeting with mafia members Anthony Giacalone and Anthony Provenzano. At 2 p.m. he arrived at the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Detroit. At 2:15 p.m. he placed a call to his wife complaining that the 2 men were no-shows. 15 minutes later he was seen talking to 3 unidentified men and entering their vehicle. He was never seen again.
Born in Indiana in 1913, Hoffa was a prominent figure in various labor movements from a young age. His father, a coalminer, died of lung cancer when he was 7. As a teenager, he helped his coworkers at a Kroger grocery store organize a labor strike to fight unfair wages. For 14 years he was the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters — a labor union for truck drivers founded in 1903. Beginning in the 1930’s he helped grow the Teamsters into the largest labor union in the United States. At the time, trucking unions were heavily intertwined with organized crime, and Hoffa’s rise in the Teamsters went hand-in-hand with his mafia connections. In 1964 Robert F. Kennedy’s crackdown on the mob landed Hoffa in prison on a federal bribery charge.
He served 5 years of his 13-year sentence before having his sentence commuted by President Nixon. He attempted to regain control of the Teamsters but was met with resistance from union leadership — as well as mafia members, including Anthony Provenzano. Both of the men Hoffa was scheduled to meet have air-tight alibis. He was officially declared dead in 1982 — but his body was never found according to the FBI. For over 40 years the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa has remained a mystery.
Brut.
Irma M.16 hours
Great movie Scorsese does it again excellent cast joe Pesci Al Pacino. Deniro 👨🏼⚖️🕵🏻♂️🤵🏻
Joyce H.20 hours
. Mom said it was all untrue!
Dave S.20 hours
, wonder what Grandma has to say about this??
Mike S.a day
He became dog food if anyone does their research the mafia owned a dog food plant on mt Elliot and 94 they will never find his remains he ended up in a dog's stomach
Alberto G.3 days
Excellent movie
Andrew D.3 days
Except the red fox wasnt in detroit. Was in suberb
Juan C.4 days
The same people that kill Kennedy, the government....!!!!
Randell C.4 days
The Clintons did it. lol
Deborah H.4 days
Unions are all crooked. (Wife of UAW worker who’s plant closed after 20 years of service and got nothing) F! ALL OF YOU!!! Who cares about him. Just another criminal!
Vinn E.5 days
Frankie plugged him twice and left
Albert A.5 days
They found his body in the yellow pages under cement!!!
Stephen L.6 days
Scorsese is a master at rich scenes that capture the period in which they take place . Not just in set designs or wardrobe, but also in dialogue and the mannerisms of the period. Joe Pesci was great, Solid 3.5 star movie.
Reginald M.6 days
I remember when they thought hoffa was buried in the end zone at giants stadium.
Scott S.7 days
Well that’s that.
Michael L.12/11/2019 21:55
Too long and drawn out. Could’ve been a 2 hour movie instead of a 3 1/2 snoozer.
Chris F.12/11/2019 13:11
, , ,
Vladimir C.12/11/2019 07:23
He’s swimming with the fishes!!!
John S.12/11/2019 06:31
What a joke the Kennedys talking about corruption their father made more money from bootlegging and insider trading and theirs a rumor that Joe Kennedy got a billion dollars from nazi Germany when he was the ambassador to London to keep t United states out of ww2 like I said rumor
Joshua S.12/10/2019 13:56
My bro worked on this
Aubrey C.12/10/2019 00:58
Lord knows Jack Nicholson would have been perfect to play Jimmy Hoffa again Al Pacino not so much I haven't seen the Irishman yet but Jack Nicholson Academy Award performance when he portrayed the role of Jimmy Hoffa before Jack Nicholson I wish you would have took the role