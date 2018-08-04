The ecological impact of tote bags

If you thought the tote bags you're using were 100% eco-responsible, think again.
Brittany M.08/18/2018 04:47
Get real! Shopping bags are not a fashion statement! Use what you have. Quit buying junk!
Martin D.08/13/2018 07:07
Real issue for our environment is HUMAN OVERPOPULATION. But cotton bags will be always better option then plastic.
Eline L.08/12/2018 23:52
... Meh. Ook al niet goed dus.
Mukta B.08/12/2018 17:11
U
Mimoza S.08/11/2018 11:40
Well roll your vegetables to home then
Karim D.08/08/2018 13:38
Tous pr préservé la nature
Jakob S.08/08/2018 02:48
You guys shouldn't be eating or buying animal products since that the biggest cause of climate change period. I'm not saying that you're wrong to judge people for using plastic, I'm just saying it would be hypocritical to be against these when animal agriculture is literally THE biggest cause. You can't be an environmentalist and eat meat dairy and eggs
Carmela B.08/07/2018 11:59
The issue is that plastic is not decomposing. The cost of ultimate disposal of plastic may be infinite. We need to be wise and reduce unnecessary consumption of any products.
Anita K.08/07/2018 11:21
For God sakes what next ? What about our cotton clothes ? Are we now having to ban these too? Next we are going to the dark age, walking naked with a stick and makeshift stone hammer. Just stop it and give me a break from all the fact finding
Sascha W.08/06/2018 19:55
Irgendwas ist ja immer....
Helen B.08/06/2018 15:29
It's actually impossible to be 100% no impact- living takes resources and that will always have some effect on the earth. The point is to only get what you need, rather than buy frivolously. So buying a tote and using for years until it breaks is better than having thousands of plastic ones or buying loads of totes you don't really use.
Karla R.08/06/2018 14:10
Tons of tote bags at Goodwill!!! Reuse people!!!!
Raymond D.08/05/2018 14:53
I remember the days walking up to shops with a big square Jeep, they called them, groceries went straight into them and off home😄😄
Raymond D.08/05/2018 14:49
Go op shopping for fabric
Raymond D.08/05/2018 14:47
Make our own, any size, very easy see youtube sewing technics😃😃
Klezine F.08/05/2018 14:18
interesting
Saba S.08/05/2018 13:07
So people should not replace these bags much, just buy once and use them again and again.
Deborah A.08/05/2018 12:06
Thank you
Yolanda Y.08/05/2018 06:24
To put into plastic...shops, change
Anna F.08/04/2018 23:08
Some bags are made from recycle materials..