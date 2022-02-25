back

The first 24 hours of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

February 24, 2022: Russia invades Ukraine. From Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war to Joe Biden’s reaction, here’s how the first 24 hours of the conflict unfolded.

02/25/2022 3:42 PM
  • New

War in Ukraine

  1. 5:28

    The first 24 hours of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

  2. 4:36

    Who is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

  3. 7:29

    The Ukraine-Russia crisis, explained

  4. 3:00

    Russia sends troops into Ukraine

  5. 3:48

    The life of Vladimir Putin

7 comments

  • Eric L.
    13 minutes

    Sad I thought put was better than that

  • Lina N.
    15 minutes

    I Hope a country could make this war end.... Not a country Who blame any countries or which country is wrong or right... This is about dignity... No one would like to take an apology... But the People are suffer... More suffer everyday

  • Shah F.
    20 minutes

    What about Palestine 🇵🇸

  • Bill K.
    21 minutes

    Trumps gift to his master

  • Tasneem R.
    27 minutes

    SAD

  • Patrick J.
    37 minutes

    now u feel how palestine feel

  • Michel P.
    37 minutes

    and what is the worst is all the big industrial will still do business they have abig facade but behind they are still dealing with russia

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.