The first 24 hours of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
February 24, 2022: Russia invades Ukraine. From Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war to Joe Biden’s reaction, here’s how the first 24 hours of the conflict unfolded.
02/25/2022 3:42 PM
7 comments
Eric L.13 minutes
Sad I thought put was better than that
Lina N.15 minutes
I Hope a country could make this war end.... Not a country Who blame any countries or which country is wrong or right... This is about dignity... No one would like to take an apology... But the People are suffer... More suffer everyday
Shah F.20 minutes
What about Palestine 🇵🇸
Bill K.21 minutes
Trumps gift to his master
Tasneem R.27 minutes
SAD
Patrick J.37 minutes
now u feel how palestine feel
Michel P.37 minutes
and what is the worst is all the big industrial will still do business they have abig facade but behind they are still dealing with russia