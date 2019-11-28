back
The Iberian lynx still faces threats
This Iberian lynx, mother of four cubs, was killed by a poacher. Despite efforts to save the species, poaching still remains one of their primary causes of death.
11/28/2019 7:48 AM
- 762.9k
- 3.1k
- 118
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
102 comments
Kurimao J.a day
In the first place why would you idiots allow hunting? You should totally banned it and have a team to protect the whole area. Stupidity at its best... The planet is fine but the people are fucked!
Oran K.a day
Domage que la traduction n'est pas français
メリトン ジ.a day
I think it’s time to hunt human. And pretend “ I thought it was reindeer.” Merry Christmas 🎄
Claudia K.a day
This p .. of .. s .. deserves hell on earth
Mac M.a day
Fck humANIMALS
Trip S.a day
Motherfucker!I hope go lose his kids in return
Demirci I.2 days
Süper
Sudhakar S.2 days
Kill the bastard destroyed the nature
Yaj Y.2 days
Kill that poacher too . That simple.
Opik K.2 days
Wa083150627138 join bisnis eco racing
Reiineru S.2 days
The only way to stop it is to implement "HUNTER BECOMES THE HUNTED" kill those motherfuckers whenever you see them
Ray V.2 days
Imprisonment? Why not kill those evil poachers?
Nkem O.2 days
Hunting should be banned for real. It's worse in Africa.
Isaac A.3 days
2 years? That's a joke .. here we shoot poachers on sight
Waleed K.3 days
Poacher are the killers of nature they should be sentence to death 😠
Christopher N.3 days
shoot all poachers it's our duty to protect
Kelly A.3 days
Kill poachers.. I would love to own a business that goes everywhere in the world to kill poachers😎
Andrew C.3 days
the music reminds me of the cat in the courage the cowardly dog...
Camargo L.4 days
Shot them in public and pose a warning to those who wants to poach the species again. Prison wont change their mind.
ابو ح.5 days
تم