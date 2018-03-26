back
The jackfruit can replace meat
It's rich in protein, highly nutritrious and its fibrous textures resembles that of pork. Here's the jackfruit.
03/26/2018 10:03 AM
- 4.2m
- 345
- 39
26 comments
Roma Z.03/31/2018 21:12
Why vegan meat looks like real? They could make it purple or flower shaped. Estupidos
Jose A.03/31/2018 16:53
might give it a try. A lo major.
Denise S.03/31/2018 04:16
The soft (and a bit slimy) type is super sweet and an excellent dessert. I guess only the hard type shown in the video should cooked..
Adiant03/30/2018 08:58
Nangka is jackfruit name in Indonesia, u can found a many Nangka here
Gerardo M.03/30/2018 03:35
🤔 😋
Tam B.03/30/2018 03:03
I'm sorry but that doesn't taste like pineapple 😕
Jason D.03/30/2018 02:25
mmmm looks good eh baby
Tijana C.03/27/2018 07:34
made me think of you
Luke C.03/27/2018 00:45
Always Wondered haha 😂
Pretty N.03/26/2018 17:56
Mmmm missed my Jackfruit,boiled the seeds and ahhhhh rich in protein
Samer S.03/26/2018 16:56
Jwan Oghana
Charlotte R.03/26/2018 16:51
le fruit de jack putain..
Colin B.03/26/2018 16:51
still have to try it
আতাউল ক.03/26/2018 14:40
ব্যাবসা খুলো
Edrees M.03/26/2018 13:58
It doesnt taste bad. But its still too low in protein
Natasja V.03/26/2018 13:05
volgens mij hadden wij gewoon slechte jackfruit :p
Liam K.03/26/2018 13:04
confuse
Hana S.03/26/2018 11:46
, all that time we lived in Tonga and Palau and we never knew how much we could do with a jackfruit! 😱
مخدوم ن.03/26/2018 11:36
How shit is this ????😏😏😏
Lukas M.03/26/2018 11:26
🤮🤮🤮🤢