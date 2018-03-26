back

The jackfruit can replace meat

It's rich in protein, highly nutritrious and its fibrous textures resembles that of pork. Here's the jackfruit.

03/26/2018 10:03 AM
  • 4.2m
  • 39

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

26 comments

  • Roma Z.
    03/31/2018 21:12

    Why vegan meat looks like real? They could make it purple or flower shaped. Estupidos

  • Jose A.
    03/31/2018 16:53

    might give it a try. A lo major.

  • Denise S.
    03/31/2018 04:16

    The soft (and a bit slimy) type is super sweet and an excellent dessert. I guess only the hard type shown in the video should cooked..

  • Adiant
    03/30/2018 08:58

    Nangka is jackfruit name in Indonesia, u can found a many Nangka here

  • Gerardo M.
    03/30/2018 03:35

    🤔 😋

  • Tam B.
    03/30/2018 03:03

    I'm sorry but that doesn't taste like pineapple 😕

  • Jason D.
    03/30/2018 02:25

    mmmm looks good eh baby

  • Tijana C.
    03/27/2018 07:34

    made me think of you

  • Luke C.
    03/27/2018 00:45

    Always Wondered haha 😂

  • Pretty N.
    03/26/2018 17:56

    Mmmm missed my Jackfruit,boiled the seeds and ahhhhh rich in protein

  • Samer S.
    03/26/2018 16:56

    Jwan Oghana

  • Charlotte R.
    03/26/2018 16:51

    le fruit de jack putain..

  • Colin B.
    03/26/2018 16:51

    still have to try it

  • আতাউল ক.
    03/26/2018 14:40

    ব্যাবসা খুলো

  • Edrees M.
    03/26/2018 13:58

    It doesnt taste bad. But its still too low in protein

  • Natasja V.
    03/26/2018 13:05

    volgens mij hadden wij gewoon slechte jackfruit :p

  • Liam K.
    03/26/2018 13:04

    confuse

  • Hana S.
    03/26/2018 11:46

    , all that time we lived in Tonga and Palau and we never knew how much we could do with a jackfruit! 😱

  • مخدوم ن.
    03/26/2018 11:36

    How shit is this ????😏😏😏

  • Lukas M.
    03/26/2018 11:26

    🤮🤮🤮🤢