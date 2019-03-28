back

The Jussie Smollett Case

Jussie Smollett says he was attacked in Chicago. Then he wasn’t. Then he was? Here’s the whole story as it unfolded.

03/28/2019 10:22 AMupdated: 06/18/2019 9:42 PM
  • 20.7k
  • 46

33 comments

  • Luis R.
    03/31/2019 05:16

    The boy who cried wolf!!!

  • Nelson W.
    03/31/2019 03:58

    Anything associated with Nigeria is usually a scam right? Im still confused either way.

  • Jay H.
    03/30/2019 05:46

    The Deep State controls this planet(aka.. the devil)!

  • Pacey J.
    03/30/2019 00:39

    This guy is completely off his head

  • Joe M.
    03/29/2019 21:27

    If it were Maga why did they spell his name correctly?

  • Robert W.
    03/29/2019 19:23

    The FBI is investigating Cooke County corruption in this case. People of Chicago are disgusted and fed up with the corrupt Cook County prosecutors office. All Obama corrupt Friends.

  • Christopher G.
    03/29/2019 01:58

    That sick twisted freak still holding on to his lies . He is really disturbed.

  • John K.
    03/28/2019 20:45

    This guy disgusts me

  • Ali H.
    03/28/2019 17:40

    White peoples think black peoples still slave that's why no justice for black peoples

  • Drake H.
    03/28/2019 17:04

    if white privilege doesn't exists than plz tell me the day racial equality had graced the United States?? lol I'll wait.

  • John D.
    03/28/2019 15:57

    Fake News.

  • Ibraiyn L.
    03/28/2019 15:26

    this is the most politically neutral video brut has ever made

  • Christian S.
    03/28/2019 15:06

    Just imagine what would have happened if this Stupid had succeeded.

  • Cameron D.
    03/28/2019 14:11

    I hate how a bunch of people are commenting “who cares?”. Someone with money and power just avoided justice, meanwhile thousands are still incarcerated for smoking/possession of marijuana. If you don’t care about that - you’re what’s wrong with the world.

  • Shawn P.
    03/28/2019 13:21

    So black people get no justice in this country I see what y'all mean now.

  • Ricky S.
    03/28/2019 13:13

    this man has just set hate crimes back 20 years

  • Arnold J.
    03/28/2019 13:12

    Who really cares?

  • Vic M.
    03/28/2019 12:56

    Looser

  • Brichanise T.
    03/28/2019 12:49

    Knew it was going to drop

  • Michael B.
    03/28/2019 12:23

    Racist.