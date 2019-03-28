The Jussie Smollett Case

Jussie Smollett says he was attacked in Chicago. Then he wasn’t. Then he was? Here’s the whole story as it unfolded.
33 comments
Luis R.03/31/2019 05:16
The boy who cried wolf!!!
Nelson W.03/31/2019 03:58
Anything associated with Nigeria is usually a scam right? Im still confused either way.
Jay H.03/30/2019 05:46
The Deep State controls this planet(aka.. the devil)!
Pacey J.03/30/2019 00:39
This guy is completely off his head
Joe M.03/29/2019 21:27
If it were Maga why did they spell his name correctly?
Robert W.03/29/2019 19:23
The FBI is investigating Cooke County corruption in this case. People of Chicago are disgusted and fed up with the corrupt Cook County prosecutors office. All Obama corrupt Friends.
Christopher G.03/29/2019 01:58
That sick twisted freak still holding on to his lies . He is really disturbed.
John K.03/28/2019 20:45
This guy disgusts me
Ali H.03/28/2019 17:40
White peoples think black peoples still slave that's why no justice for black peoples
Drake H.03/28/2019 17:04
if white privilege doesn't exists than plz tell me the day racial equality had graced the United States?? lol I'll wait.
John D.03/28/2019 15:57
Fake News.
Ibraiyn L.03/28/2019 15:26
this is the most politically neutral video brut has ever made
Christian S.03/28/2019 15:06
Just imagine what would have happened if this Stupid had succeeded.
Cameron D.03/28/2019 14:11
I hate how a bunch of people are commenting “who cares?”. Someone with money and power just avoided justice, meanwhile thousands are still incarcerated for smoking/possession of marijuana. If you don’t care about that - you’re what’s wrong with the world.
Shawn P.03/28/2019 13:21
So black people get no justice in this country I see what y'all mean now.
Ricky S.03/28/2019 13:13
this man has just set hate crimes back 20 years
Arnold J.03/28/2019 13:12
Who really cares?
Vic M.03/28/2019 12:56
Looser
Brichanise T.03/28/2019 12:49
Knew it was going to drop
Michael B.03/28/2019 12:23
Racist.