The life of Prince Philip

He was a Lieutenant in the Royal Navy by 21. A husband to a queen, but never a king. Prince Philip died at age 99. This is his story.

04/09/2021 11:11 PM
7 comments

  • Peter P.
    29 minutes

    RIP Prince Phillip

  • Dmlb C.
    32 minutes

    Rest In Peace Prince Philip 😔💐🙏 Condolence to the families 🤝

  • Mona S.
    40 minutes

    Condolence to the family.

  • Emad A.
    an hour

    To hell

  • Lisa M.
    an hour

    Guess he's not getting the letter from the Queen then on his hundredth birthday🤔🤔🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ But at least releasing 99 red balloons is better than nothing🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ So when will the Queen go is the million dollar question..🤔🤔

  • Phoenix L.
    an hour

    He said he wants to come back as a deadly plague to depopulate the earth. Wicked man. I'm not sorry.

  • Kevin S.
    an hour

    His people did nothing when Hitler invaded them. So he really means nothing. He was just a regular dude.

