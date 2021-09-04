The life of Prince Philip
RIP Prince Phillip
Rest In Peace Prince Philip 😔💐🙏
Condolence to the families 🤝
Condolence to the family.
To hell
Guess he's not getting the letter from the Queen then on his hundredth birthday🤔🤔🤷♀️🤷♀️ But at least releasing 99 red balloons is better than nothing🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ So when will the Queen go is the million dollar question..🤔🤔
He said he wants to come back as a deadly plague to depopulate the earth. Wicked man. I'm not sorry.
His people did nothing when Hitler invaded them. So he really means nothing. He was just a regular dude.
Peter P.29 minutes
Dmlb C.32 minutes
Mona S.40 minutes
Emad A.an hour
Lisa M.an hour
Phoenix L.an hour
Kevin S.an hour
