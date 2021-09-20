back

The life of RuPaul

RuPaul just became the most Emmy-awarded person of color in history. With his show "RuPaul's Drag Race," the legendary TV personality and drag queen has created a space for LGBTQ+ representation in the media and beyond. This is the story of the world's most successful drag queen.

09/20/2021 12:58 PMupdated: 09/20/2021 1:00 PM

19 comments

  • Oyeyemi O.
    3 days

    👏👏👏👏

  • Ming B.
    3 days

    🤮🤮🤮 enough with all this sickness.

  • Manda A.
    3 days

    He just seems like a very kind-hearted, compassionate person. ❤

  • Stacee M.
    4 days

    LOVE💚❤

  • Jamie P.
    4 days

    ❤️ ♥️ 💜

  • EN F.
    4 days

    He's such an inspiration.

  • Karolina T.
    4 days

    Domenę hurt Gim when he was a child od teenager. That's why he Has problems with his identity now. That's science.

  • Andrea M.
    4 days

    I absolutely love RuPaul!!!!!!

  • Annette H.
    5 days

    Congratulations 👏🏽👏🏽🌹🌹🌹

  • Tina B.
    5 days

    Love you Rupal * grrrrp !

  • Thom H.
    5 days

    A True Hero!

  • Kevin P.
    5 days

    I love him !

  • Rose E.
    5 days

    I love you rupaul

  • Gil B.
    6 days

    I don't it's suc

  • Cindy T.
    6 days

    So proud Rupaul is here So awesome so happy for him

  • Gil B.
    7 days

    He's too my h it's like I don't understand why this generation can get away with so much that I know it makes the gays look bad

  • Capri S.
    7 days

    I can’t stand drag queens

  • Michelle D.
    09/20/2021 18:03

    His husband must be a 7 footer! He looked way taller than Ru. Pleased for Ru, he seems lovely.

  • Zach N.
    09/20/2021 15:06

    Such a good show