back
The life of RuPaul
RuPaul just became the most Emmy-awarded person of color in history. With his show "RuPaul's Drag Race," the legendary TV personality and drag queen has created a space for LGBTQ+ representation in the media and beyond. This is the story of the world's most successful drag queen.
09/20/2021 12:58 PMupdated: 09/20/2021 1:00 PM
19 comments
Oyeyemi O.3 days
👏👏👏👏
Ming B.3 days
🤮🤮🤮 enough with all this sickness.
Manda A.3 days
He just seems like a very kind-hearted, compassionate person. ❤
Stacee M.4 days
LOVE💚❤
Jamie P.4 days
❤️ ♥️ 💜
EN F.4 days
He's such an inspiration.
Karolina T.4 days
Domenę hurt Gim when he was a child od teenager. That's why he Has problems with his identity now. That's science.
Andrea M.4 days
I absolutely love RuPaul!!!!!!
Annette H.5 days
Congratulations 👏🏽👏🏽🌹🌹🌹
Tina B.5 days
Love you Rupal * grrrrp !
Thom H.5 days
A True Hero!
Kevin P.5 days
I love him !
Rose E.5 days
I love you rupaul
Gil B.6 days
I don't it's suc
Cindy T.6 days
So proud Rupaul is here So awesome so happy for him
Gil B.7 days
He's too my h it's like I don't understand why this generation can get away with so much that I know it makes the gays look bad
Capri S.7 days
I can’t stand drag queens
Michelle D.09/20/2021 18:03
His husband must be a 7 footer! He looked way taller than Ru. Pleased for Ru, he seems lovely.
Zach N.09/20/2021 15:06
Such a good show