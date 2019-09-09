The Life of Shailene Woodley
She went from a promising teen actor to become a fierce environmental activist — and was even arrested protesting against the Dakota Access pipeline. This is the life of Shailene Woodley.
Meet Shailene Woodley
She went from child actor to deeply involved environmental activist…this is Shailene Woodley. She was born on November 15, 1991, in Upland, California, for all of this part to a school counselor mother and a school principal father. Raised with her younger brother Tanner, outside of Los Angeles, in Simi Valley, she began modeling at age 4, and by 5 she was taking her first acting classes.
She made her screen debut in the 1999 movie Replacing Dad. At 15, she was diagnosed with scoliosis and began to use a chest-to-hips plastic brace for 2 years. In 2008, while in high school, she was casted in the lead role of ABC Family's hit series — The Secret Life of the American Teenager. In 2010, she co-founded the All it Takes organization with her mother, which aims to develop young leaders by promoting compassion. In 2011, she received her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Film Supporting Actress in The Descendants.
In 2015, she landed the lead role in the Divergent series. She’s a fierce environmental activist with a passion for sustainable living and herbal remedies. In 2016, she was a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders’ campaign and joined the board of his Our Revolution political organization. An outspoken activist for the Native American community, she was arrested during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline In October 2016. She live-streamed her arrest on Facebook. Charged for trespassing and engaging in a riot, she plead not guilty and was sentenced to a year of probation. In an essay published in Time, she criticized America's continual use of cultural appropriation towards Native Americans and encouraged her fans to take up the cause.
In 2017, she was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the hit HBO series Big Little Lies. At 25, she receives the Entertainment Industry Environmental Leadership Award and the Female EMA Futures Award for her involvement in social and environmental issues. During the 2018 Golden Globes, she walked the red carpet with Native American activist Calina Lawrence. In 2019, she announced on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she will join the Greenpeace ship Esperanza on an expedition to the Sargasso Sea.
Brut.
170 comments
Jason W.10/30/2019 04:13
She went from promising teen actor to a failed actor to doing anything to get attention and failing as well
Robert J.10/24/2019 23:14
Leftist Elitist Lunatic.
Blake R.10/20/2019 02:40
Shailene who? Jets to protest too funny
John F.10/16/2019 05:23
If she’s not Native American why is she dressing up like one just saying Elizabeth Warren thought she was native Indian🤔￼￼
David S.10/16/2019 03:20
She's just another liberal egg sucking dodo.
Rusty B.10/16/2019 00:25
She has no clue. Bahahaha
Clay M.10/15/2019 22:38
So companies will keep using old pipe lines that will break. Great Idea!
Mike S.10/15/2019 22:10
She's beautiful. To bad she's a brainwashed liberal
Mike S.10/15/2019 20:22
Just another vote for Burnie
Robert L.10/15/2019 19:38
Well that’s a lost cause
Gaile C.10/15/2019 19:29
Just another Hollyweird does she walk everywhere she goes or does she have the luxury of air and heat in her home so sick of these hypocrites just like the royals.
Walter C.10/15/2019 18:04
Who?
James O.10/15/2019 16:14
yawn
Betsy S.10/15/2019 15:33
Good to see she cares about the world need more to stand up
Bob S.10/15/2019 12:11
What a waste of talent.
Brent M.10/15/2019 09:06
Fault in our Stars I loved her in. I'm glad she's following a cause sge believes in and isn't backing dwn when she got arrested.
Brenda L.10/15/2019 01:00
Idiot
Timothy H.10/15/2019 00:20
Not impressed at all
Earl M.10/14/2019 22:36
Left-wing idiot
Allan F.10/14/2019 17:09
And brainwashed