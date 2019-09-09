The Life of Shailene Woodley

Meet Shailene Woodley

She went from child actor to deeply involved environmental activist…this is Shailene Woodley. She was born on November 15, 1991, in Upland, California, for all of this part to a school counselor mother and a school principal father. Raised with her younger brother Tanner, outside of Los Angeles, in Simi Valley, she began modeling at age 4, and by 5 she was taking her first acting classes.

She made her screen debut in the 1999 movie Replacing Dad. At 15, she was diagnosed with scoliosis and began to use a chest-to-hips plastic brace for 2 years. In 2008, while in high school, she was casted in the lead role of ABC Family's hit series — The Secret Life of the American Teenager. In 2010, she co-founded the All it Takes organization with her mother, which aims to develop young leaders by promoting compassion. In 2011, she received her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Film Supporting Actress in The Descendants.

In 2015, she landed the lead role in the Divergent series. She’s a fierce environmental activist with a passion for sustainable living and herbal remedies. In 2016, she was a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders’ campaign and joined the board of his Our Revolution political organization. An outspoken activist for the Native American community, she was arrested during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline In October 2016. She live-streamed her arrest on Facebook. Charged for trespassing and engaging in a riot, she plead not guilty and was sentenced to a year of probation. In an essay published in Time, she criticized America's continual use of cultural appropriation towards Native Americans and encouraged her fans to take up the cause.

In 2017, she was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the hit HBO series Big Little Lies. At 25, she receives the Entertainment Industry Environmental Leadership Award and the Female EMA Futures Award for her involvement in social and environmental issues. During the 2018 Golden Globes, she walked the red carpet with Native American activist Calina Lawrence. In 2019, she announced on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she will join the Greenpeace ship Esperanza on an expedition to the Sargasso Sea.

