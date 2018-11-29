back
The living conditions of birds that are raised to be hunted
Of the millions of birds raised each year, only 500,000 survive. Here is the truth about hunting in France.
11/29/2018 12:01 PM
31 comments
Olinda P.11/30/2018 22:03
yes, and cows
Elin A.11/30/2018 09:45
, visste ni detta? 😭
Arlette H.11/30/2018 06:04
Fucking piss a shit people 😡
Zubia J.11/30/2018 04:19
This is sickening 😡 only humans are cruel enough to find joy in giving pain to the helpless innocent animals😡
Sara L.11/30/2018 00:03
How about we start getting all the hunters in cages then release them and shoot the bastards
Tracey W.11/29/2018 22:13
Canned hunting....ahhhhh.. a wonderful way for some psychopath to get his rocks off.
Lindsay G.11/29/2018 22:02
Until we can get hunters to stop shooting live animals (shoot clay pigeons, targets, electronic replacements) then I prefer to see this than far too many hunters shooting wild birds and eradicating the populations. Lesser evil.
Mehran M.11/29/2018 19:54
Sick you should see how they make goose liver. You will never touch it again, fruit of hell.
Nika B.11/29/2018 19:31
This helps to prevent illegal hunting
Cesca C.11/29/2018 19:22
😓
PaRo G.11/29/2018 18:54
Video doesn't seem "wrong" at all down here, actually it is so wrong to use sophisticated weapons and so easily destroy weak poor things, not even ever instructed by wild parents how to escape.. so sad! (Still dying so innocently, after all is escaping far away
Amber J.11/29/2018 18:32
America does this too...
Vegiskra P.11/29/2018 17:45
this is very disturbing..... Honestly, i had no idea about this going on additionally on top of other atrocities. .. 😔 how many more examples of pathetic abuse of Freedom & Life of Animals is there for us to learn about??
Pavel Š.11/29/2018 17:08
Well, its still +500 000?
Maroš V.11/29/2018 17:06
so, lets see. its says they are breeded, i dont know where you live, but i can guarantee you , you do breed animals, too and in a lot worse conditions, . these conditions seems to be fine in breeding standards for first : 1 breeding birds are kept in small cages, and in the video we can all see a big cage with lots of space, did you saw the "small" cage ? that isnt it. 2. they take their eggs - totally normal in captivity for them to breed- its in the name - they are breeding them, 3. Its true, they breed them to be hunted, but i can give yourself 1 question- is it better to hunt birds that live in the nature, and destroy their populations in region, or to release them and kill breeded, and in the end make the populations higher then it was on the start. If you compare this breeding farm to any other in america or farm not in EU, you will see animal cruelty, EU has made restrictions and laws .This video is all wrong , if you want to argue, please do so. thanks
Rose F.11/29/2018 16:54
Same thing here in UK
Maleah B.11/29/2018 16:28
I'm not a hunter, but this seems very similar to the practice by the DNR in the US, where fish are raised in hatcheries and released into the wild to help sustain native populations and support the fishing industry. The environmental conditions of these birds also seems to be much more favorable than how this video frames things. Compared to poultry raised in the meat industry, they have substantially more room to roam within their pens and most of the birds in this video were not wearing the plastic protective beak covers, which would indicate issues of overcrowding. I'm not necessarily in support or against this practice, I just think there's a lot of assumptions made in this short clip which should be explored.
Noémie L.11/29/2018 16:23
à partager à sciences panpan ^^"
Niroda A.11/29/2018 16:23
If only humans didn't eat!!
Judy v.11/29/2018 16:00
Stop the breeding of wild animals in captivity!!!