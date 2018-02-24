back

The mouse deer

Its the most primitive (and one of the world’s smallest) ruminant on Earth. Meet the mouse deer.

02/24/2018 11:19 AM
  • 4.9m
  • 534

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

229 comments

  • Ana S.
    11/21/2019 23:11

    clipppyyyy

  • Michelle N.
    07/11/2018 02:00

    Danno Jepperson get romeo a little friend

  • Danielle C.
    03/29/2018 14:04

    reminds me of Franco

  • Damian S.
    03/01/2018 15:21

    Why there always has to be stupid drum n Bas with those films.

  • Claire M.
    03/01/2018 10:07

    PIII

  • Kate G.
    02/28/2018 20:21

    🦌

  • Pavel K.
    02/28/2018 20:01

    to chci

  • Jasmina P.
    02/28/2018 19:55

    lej to ku lušno 😄

  • Emily H.
    02/28/2018 19:49

    Holly Hughes

  • Hugo P.
    02/28/2018 19:40

    Ginte Serenaite

  • Monika Š.
    02/28/2018 19:26

    Member? :D

  • Ryan S.
    02/28/2018 18:55

    Lauren Higgins

  • Mihai N.
    02/28/2018 18:48

    Matei Dobre tf

  • Lucía S.
    02/28/2018 18:29

    ratarta

  • Gaia M.
    02/28/2018 18:27

    Sei commossa o schifata?

  • Mindaugas
    02/28/2018 18:24

    Tu pažiūrėk 😍😍

  • Brigita D.
    02/28/2018 17:25

    nenori vietoj ūdros? 😀

  • Ismael A.
    02/28/2018 17:07

    no te digo a quien se me parece

  • Alessandro C.
    02/28/2018 17:03

    Correct me if i'm wrong. I think we should not say "it has not evolved", instead, we should say "it did not go extinct"

  • Nørbert I.
    02/28/2018 16:58

    Alcia Pacz kotowiewiórkopsojeleń