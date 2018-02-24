back
The mouse deer
Its the most primitive (and one of the world’s smallest) ruminant on Earth. Meet the mouse deer.
02/24/2018 11:19 AM
- 4.9m
- 4.2k
- 534
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
229 comments
Ana S.11/21/2019 23:11
clipppyyyy
Michelle N.07/11/2018 02:00
Danno Jepperson get romeo a little friend
Danielle C.03/29/2018 14:04
reminds me of Franco
Damian S.03/01/2018 15:21
Why there always has to be stupid drum n Bas with those films.
Claire M.03/01/2018 10:07
PIII
Kate G.02/28/2018 20:21
🦌
Pavel K.02/28/2018 20:01
to chci
Jasmina P.02/28/2018 19:55
lej to ku lušno 😄
Emily H.02/28/2018 19:49
Holly Hughes
Hugo P.02/28/2018 19:40
Ginte Serenaite
Monika Š.02/28/2018 19:26
Member? :D
Ryan S.02/28/2018 18:55
Lauren Higgins
Mihai N.02/28/2018 18:48
Matei Dobre tf
Lucía S.02/28/2018 18:29
ratarta
Gaia M.02/28/2018 18:27
Sei commossa o schifata?
Mindaugas02/28/2018 18:24
Tu pažiūrėk 😍😍
Brigita D.02/28/2018 17:25
nenori vietoj ūdros? 😀
Ismael A.02/28/2018 17:07
no te digo a quien se me parece
Alessandro C.02/28/2018 17:03
Correct me if i'm wrong. I think we should not say "it has not evolved", instead, we should say "it did not go extinct"
Nørbert I.02/28/2018 16:58
Alcia Pacz kotowiewiórkopsojeleń