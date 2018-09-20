back

The nature reserve of the French Southern Lands

No inhabitants, no trees, no landing zone... but the largest French nature reserve. 🇫🇷

09/20/2018 10:31 AM
  • 63.7k
  • 7

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

4 comments

  • Mer I.
    09/21/2018 20:04

    Re ri ra😂😂😂

  • Mck T.
    09/21/2018 09:56

    😂bla bla bla

  • Sarah J.
    09/21/2018 00:10

    LOVE LOVE LOVE

  • Anna F.
    09/20/2018 22:14

    Well said.. :-)