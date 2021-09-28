back
The R. Kelly trial: a timeline
R. Kelly faces decades in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Here's a complete timeline of the sexual misconduct accusations he has faced over the past 30 years.
09/28/2021 12:18 AMupdated: 09/28/2021 12:20 AM
- 8:22
The R. Kelly trial: a timeline
- 15:57
Common Creates: How Common wrote the lyrics to “A Beautiful Revolution Pt.2” (Ep.2)
- 14:11
Common Creates: Behind the scenes of Common’s new album (Episode 1)
- 11:52
Inside the extreme world of body suspension
- 3:05
Terrorists target Kabul with deadly attacks
- 10:59
A day in the life of a trans dad
355 comments
Leona P.22 minutes
If it’s true then his genes where those of a predator and shud face the convictions,God’s time is the best time he knew at a time like this the singer despite all his fame and fortunes he was gonna rot in jail.Veagence is for the Lord hugs to all the victims of R.Kelly.
Rick B.26 minutes
Like all the other ones..they begin to believe there untouchable...the headlines the news clips..they begin to believe there own BS that's how they get caught ......!!!
Andre L.32 minutes
Liers
Jacqueline M.39 minutes
I don't understand Elvis Presley married a young girl 14 or 15 years old, Tiny Tim married a 15year old , Jerry Lee Lewis married his 1st cousin 13year old, so because they were white it was ok R. Kelly married his first wife and I believed he loved her she died in a plane crash after there divorce so he can't marry a younger woman but the other men can my aunts husband's were 25years older It worked out for them my aunt said it better to be a older man's doll than a young mans fool I was engaged to a man 35years older we got along great the only reason I did not marry him he could not produce children and I wanted kids so I ended the relationship
Erika S.an hour
Now that he is done. Where were the parents of these young girls. Why aren't they being prosecuted for child endangerment.
Angelia B.2 hours
Seems like he's ready.....
Russell A.2 hours
A man is innocent until it happens to your family.
Maria F.2 hours
It’s so not ok with this Atorney to prosecute only black mans !! Time to focus on white predators tooooo
Jill D.2 hours
What about Donald Trumps sexual allegations? Why does he get free reign?
Sherman R.2 hours
WHAT ABOUT THE PARENTS WHO LET THEIR UNDER AGE GIRLS STAY WITH R.KELLY UNSUPERVISED. SEEKING FAME WHAT ABOUT THE PARENTS.
Oghenekevwe A.2 hours
He's a very sick man. What a waste.
Noor S.2 hours
i feel sick. i hope the victims find solace, peace and healing
Taylor B.3 hours
He gonna be blankman on lockdown
Shirley S.3 hours
He deserves what ever his sentence is and some.
Carroll K.3 hours
God can judge 😞
Clement A.3 hours
This wouldn't have been a criminal case if he was dealing with grown women, who consent to it. Be them 100 or 1000. Nigeria 2face is king of toto and he's walking cool and free!
Kareem P.3 hours
The illuminati gave him his riches so they can take it back when they done with you he is not the first and won't be the last
Carmelle E.3 hours
🌬️For all the victims of this 🤬 For myself, burning the benefits of his🤬 talent, brought to me. TALENTS WILL NEVER BE AN EXCUSE 🤬 R. NOTHING
Shane B.3 hours
Good life in prison anyone do this in be in prison for life
Derry P.3 hours
Bro you make money get to you mind you fock up