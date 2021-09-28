back

The R. Kelly trial: a timeline

R. Kelly faces decades in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Here's a complete timeline of the sexual misconduct accusations he has faced over the past 30 years.

09/28/2021 12:18 AMupdated: 09/28/2021 12:20 AM

355 comments

  • Leona P.
    22 minutes

    If it’s true then his genes where those of a predator and shud face the convictions,God’s time is the best time he knew at a time like this the singer despite all his fame and fortunes he was gonna rot in jail.Veagence is for the Lord hugs to all the victims of R.Kelly.

  • Rick B.
    26 minutes

    Like all the other ones..they begin to believe there untouchable...the headlines the news clips..they begin to believe there own BS that's how they get caught ......!!!

  • Andre L.
    32 minutes

    Liers

  • Jacqueline M.
    39 minutes

    I don't understand Elvis Presley married a young girl 14 or 15 years old, Tiny Tim married a 15year old , Jerry Lee Lewis married his 1st cousin 13year old, so because they were white it was ok R. Kelly married his first wife and I believed he loved her she died in a plane crash after there divorce so he can't marry a younger woman but the other men can my aunts husband's were 25years older It worked out for them my aunt said it better to be a older man's doll than a young mans fool I was engaged to a man 35years older we got along great the only reason I did not marry him he could not produce children and I wanted kids so I ended the relationship

  • Erika S.
    an hour

    Now that he is done. Where were the parents of these young girls. Why aren't they being prosecuted for child endangerment.

  • Angelia B.
    2 hours

    Seems like he's ready.....

  • Russell A.
    2 hours

    A man is innocent until it happens to your family.

  • Maria F.
    2 hours

    It’s so not ok with this Atorney to prosecute only black mans !! Time to focus on white predators tooooo

  • Jill D.
    2 hours

    What about Donald Trumps sexual allegations? Why does he get free reign?

  • Sherman R.
    2 hours

    WHAT ABOUT THE PARENTS WHO LET THEIR UNDER AGE GIRLS STAY WITH R.KELLY UNSUPERVISED. SEEKING FAME WHAT ABOUT THE PARENTS.

  • Oghenekevwe A.
    2 hours

    He's a very sick man. What a waste.

  • Noor S.
    2 hours

    i feel sick. i hope the victims find solace, peace and healing

  • Taylor B.
    3 hours

    He gonna be blankman on lockdown

  • Shirley S.
    3 hours

    He deserves what ever his sentence is and some.

  • Carroll K.
    3 hours

    God can judge 😞

  • Clement A.
    3 hours

    This wouldn't have been a criminal case if he was dealing with grown women, who consent to it. Be them 100 or 1000. Nigeria 2face is king of toto and he's walking cool and free!

  • Kareem P.
    3 hours

    The illuminati gave him his riches so they can take it back when they done with you he is not the first and won't be the last

  • Carmelle E.
    3 hours

    🌬️For all the victims of this 🤬 For myself, burning the benefits of his🤬 talent, brought to me. TALENTS WILL NEVER BE AN EXCUSE 🤬 R. NOTHING

  • Shane B.
    3 hours

    Good life in prison anyone do this in be in prison for life

  • Derry P.
    3 hours

    Bro you make money get to you mind you fock up