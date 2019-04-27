back

The Story Behind the Viral Gorilla Selfie

This gorilla selfie went viral, but the real story is about the rangers who risk their lives to protect these posing primates.🦍

04/27/2019 6:00 PM
  • 48.0k
  • 15

13 comments

  • Colton P.
    05/03/2019 00:04

    it was real

  • Aretha K.
    05/01/2019 00:18

    I love animals and such an advocate! However people support this but not pro-life. This amazes me. An animal over a human baby. Please keep doing what you do! 100% behind you all!

  • Jadon S.
    04/30/2019 21:22

    Are you serious? They showed this picture like a week ago on another page and everyone was just talking about how fake that picture is, if you look at the bottom half of the gorillas nothing looks right haha

  • Timothy A.
    04/29/2019 17:57

    Love you rangers and look outs

  • Johnny B.
    04/29/2019 16:59

    Environmental regulations ftw

  • Brut
    04/29/2019 13:41

    Jane Goodall has spent her career protecting wildlife — and these are the reasons she has hope for our planet. 🌍7

  • Marcian E.
    04/27/2019 22:05

    More power to the rangers! God bless you always. 🙏

  • Melissa S.
    04/27/2019 21:57

    God bless people protecting wildlife and the forest

  • Susan P.
    04/27/2019 21:31

    Brave men.

  • Nancy S.
    04/27/2019 19:41

    Keep up the good work Ranger. Africa needs persons such as you.

  • Sayem A.
    04/27/2019 19:12

    I kept thinking this was fake because the gorilla on the left looks like a man in costume. I really didn’t know gorillas could stand like that :(

  • Jonathan S.
    04/27/2019 18:44

    Simple solution Arm the Rangers with better ammunition, high powered weapons, better technology and warfare training with licenses to kill on sight any a aggressive person who is a threat to the park or the lives of the Rangers and the animals

  • Maus S.
    04/27/2019 18:33

    I am beyond proud of everyone involved in protecting the wildlife and forest! You all deserve so much more!!