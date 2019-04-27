The Story Behind the Viral Gorilla Selfie

This gorilla selfie went viral, but the real story is about the rangers who risk their lives to protect these posing primates.🦍
13 comments
Colton P.05/03/2019 00:04
it was real
Aretha K.05/01/2019 00:18
I love animals and such an advocate! However people support this but not pro-life. This amazes me. An animal over a human baby. Please keep doing what you do! 100% behind you all!
Jadon S.04/30/2019 21:22
Are you serious? They showed this picture like a week ago on another page and everyone was just talking about how fake that picture is, if you look at the bottom half of the gorillas nothing looks right haha
Timothy A.04/29/2019 17:57
Love you rangers and look outs
Johnny B.04/29/2019 16:59
Environmental regulations ftw
Brut04/29/2019 13:41
Jane Goodall has spent her career protecting wildlife — and these are the reasons she has hope for our planet. 🌍7
Marcian E.04/27/2019 22:05
More power to the rangers! God bless you always. 🙏
Melissa S.04/27/2019 21:57
God bless people protecting wildlife and the forest
Susan P.04/27/2019 21:31
Brave men.
Nancy S.04/27/2019 19:41
Keep up the good work Ranger. Africa needs persons such as you.
Sayem A.04/27/2019 19:12
I kept thinking this was fake because the gorilla on the left looks like a man in costume. I really didn’t know gorillas could stand like that :(
Jonathan S.04/27/2019 18:44
Simple solution Arm the Rangers with better ammunition, high powered weapons, better technology and warfare training with licenses to kill on sight any a aggressive person who is a threat to the park or the lives of the Rangers and the animals
Maus S.04/27/2019 18:33
I am beyond proud of everyone involved in protecting the wildlife and forest! You all deserve so much more!!