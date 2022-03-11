back

The story of Chernobyl

It was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history. It is now under the control of the Russian forces amid their invasion of Ukraine. This is the story of Chernobyl.

03/11/2022 6:40 PMupdated: 03/11/2022 6:43 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:28

    The story of Chernobyl

  2. 6:09

    How a DNA test unlocked the answers to one woman's ancestry

  3. 4:38

    The Life of Harriet Tubman

  4. 14:21

    Brut Documentary: Inside a leftist gun group

  5. 6:57

    A week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine

  6. 5:19

    5 key dates to understand Ukraine-Russia relations

4 comments

  • Kris H.
    41 minutes

    Ppl

  • Kris H.
    41 minutes

    Act like every country doesn't get lied to to cover up there mistakes or what not. Never the government always the ppm

  • Kris H.
    an hour

    Act like this wasn't a story before they took there own land back. Don't agree with war but sooner or later u will take what's been yours.

  • Yusuf G.
    an hour

    I Stand with Putin

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.