back
The story of Chernobyl
It was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history. It is now under the control of the Russian forces amid their invasion of Ukraine. This is the story of Chernobyl.
03/11/2022 6:40 PMupdated: 03/11/2022 6:43 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
4 comments
Kris H.41 minutes
Ppl
Kris H.41 minutes
Act like every country doesn't get lied to to cover up there mistakes or what not. Never the government always the ppm
Kris H.an hour
Act like this wasn't a story before they took there own land back. Don't agree with war but sooner or later u will take what's been yours.
Yusuf G.an hour
I Stand with Putin