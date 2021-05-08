back

The story of skateboarding

From the slogan “skateboarding is not a crime” to the sport’s Olympic debut, this is how skate culture entered the mainstream.

08/05/2021 12:31 PM

And even more

  1. 5:47

    The life story of Gareth Thomas

  2. 1:44

    The strange story of rugby balls

  3. 2:38

    The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

  4. 3:00

    International rugby player Shaunagh Brown on gender equality

  5. 3:32

    Usain Bolt's 5 biggest life moments

  6. 2:17

    She fights for fun, but also to live

1 comment

  • Ben Jackson
    08/06/2021 04:46

    Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !!  Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ...   Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours.   (1) No direction required   (2) No hidden fees   (3) No fraud For info :   Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481