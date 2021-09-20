back
The Theranos scandal: the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes
She styled herself as the female Steve Jobs, becoming one of the youngest self-made woman billionaires. Today, she faces up to 20 years in prison for fraud. This is the story of Elizabeth Holmes.
09/08/2021 5:48 PMupdated: 09/08/2021 5:50 PM
And even more
- 5:32
Melissa Lucio, primera mujer latina condenada a muerte en Texas
- 2:57
Anorexia en hombres: la historia de Toni Mejías
- 2:55
Primer trasplante de rostro y manos en el mundo
- 3:21
6 inventoras olvidadas por la historia
- 2:15
Los jóvenes vs. el cigarrillo electrónico
- 3:32
¿Los drones están reemplazando la pirotecnia?
119 comments
Leonardo T.a day
She probably was legit. Then she discoved something new and The power that be didn't like that! So they are locking her but up and throwing away the key. Had this case been such a big deal how come I just heard about! Looks like they didn't want to much attention on the case. Everything about it is suspect !
Betty F.09/20/2021 17:38
Scam artists are everywhere....who does one even trust anymore! Doubt she'll ever live the lifestyle she became accustomed to, again!
Najeeb Z.09/20/2021 16:55
Her voice is fake, made up.
Fernanda C.09/20/2021 07:35
Vc conhece essa história
Danzil F.09/20/2021 05:33
She mad! A sharlatan, taking other people's money! Court cases pending against her!
Paula D.09/20/2021 00:45
Is she a he ???????
Nathaniel V.09/20/2021 00:42
So investors will invest in something they know nothing about? Wow. I need to get into that.
Ike H.09/19/2021 19:42
Do you see who I am
Ike H.09/19/2021 19:42
I am the most Relevant person on Facebook for a reason try to beat my comment
Ike H.09/19/2021 19:42
Out of the wicked comes wickedness
Rene D.09/19/2021 15:46
Narcissistic beyond words.
Mia L.09/19/2021 15:38
She was smart! Stupid people are the ones to blame. Asking a doctor first about the amount of blood they need it to have good tests results. Before giving billions to a 19 year old who drop out of college. If she would stay, she would learn that her startup was bullshiet and imposible to achieve from the beginning. Stay in college people.🤦🏻♀️
Biboy D.09/19/2021 00:40
Yeah right! Be the best scammer!😂😂😂
Bob R.09/18/2021 23:42
Thief through and through sadly
Rita S.09/18/2021 06:46
The example of White Privilege and ENTITLEMENT that ever graced this planet.
Linlanie C.09/17/2021 21:32
More like self made fraud! 🤣🤣🤣 it’s disgusting
Pearly P.09/17/2021 16:34
Let's all admit it... The authorities are mad and caught her because they were embarrassed from totally buying in her ideas... and also because she's a woman
Rose N.09/15/2021 17:47
Toxic femininity 👎🏽
Gregory A.09/15/2021 15:26
I think she is being railroaded due to her being a woman..."trump"ed charges....Are there any real billionaires that are women and actually respected except Oprah?
Brandon R.09/15/2021 08:54
Lmfaooooooo awe she tried ..