The Trumpian art of giving nicknames

"Rocket Man," "Nervous Nancy"... From the Supreme Leader of North Korea to the House Majority Leader, Trump has branded many an opponent with a memorable moniker.

07/23/2020 3:41 PM
41 comments

  • Carlos G.
    16 minutes

    I'll brand him now... IMBECILE!! That's appropriate and on point to describe the most racist president in history!!!

  • Neyma B.
    16 minutes

    I guess the cheeto head has no mirror. LOL

  • William P.
    18 minutes

    Trash bag Trump

  • Josh W.
    19 minutes

    following his naming sequence "Orange Wanker" guess who is it

  • Goddy S.
    19 minutes

    Another 4 Years of Trump is not that Bad 😂😂😂

  • William P.
    19 minutes

    Dunce Donald

  • Valerie F.
    20 minutes

    MAGA =MORONS ARE GOVERNING AMERICA

  • William P.
    20 minutes

    Dummy Donald

  • Jonathan S.
    22 minutes

    We need to vote out Treason Trump. 😂

  • Fred C.
    23 minutes

    Trump 2020

  • Sunita G.
    23 minutes

    Dumb Donald disaster defined daily !

  • Bernard O.
    24 minutes

    Chicken Trump

  • Diane R.
    25 minutes

    You want to know what impression you make on people🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢💩💩💩💩💩👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻

  • Ruth R.
    26 minutes

    Yes he need to go who wants child leading this country Jesus help this man

  • Ernhie T.
    27 minutes

    Donald duck

  • Na I.
    28 minutes

    The only books he ever read were the Mister Men books and the Horrid Henry series. It's all very apparent now. He's still stuck at the reading age of a 6/7 year old. It's all he knows. That's why he's so proud that he 'aced' a test where he recognised an elephant and could skip count backwards in 7's from 100!

  • Ignatius C.
    30 minutes

    You always try to project your bad attributes on other people you stupid dumb pos

  • Sheila G.
    30 minutes

    He should be ashamed of himself and all the people who voted for him too, such a mean, stupid, umprefictsbke president.

  • Dweeze E.
    30 minutes

    Lyin loser trump his nickname.

  • Tata F.
    31 minutes

    Disgusting human being. How come no one is giving him a nickname too like... "Lying Trump"