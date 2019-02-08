This Doctor Uses Shampoo Bottles To Save Lives

This doctor turns shampoo bottles into ventilators to save children's lives. 🙌
187 comments
Zia U.08/30/2019 16:30
Very nice to doctor
Angelique Y.03/24/2019 22:04
watch the first 2 SECONDS of this and you’ll know why I tagged you 😂
Hasna B.03/01/2019 09:57
Awesome
Indawati K.03/01/2019 01:02
Zero waste indeed 👏
Danielle B.03/01/2019 00:53
Bill MacPherson
Sharifus S.02/28/2019 11:22
Mausumi Chakrabarti
Adelaide E.02/28/2019 11:02
Complimenti
Asma S.02/28/2019 07:32
This man is saving lives and comments are so stupid Focus on the man and what he does Think about the crulety of this world and how it's so hard for so many ppl
Prajwalla R.02/28/2019 02:47
Fantastic.
Bimala S.02/28/2019 01:36
Great job doctor , salam
Maria E.02/28/2019 00:29
QUE DIOS LO BENDIGA.POR SER UN GRAN DOCTOR
Carolina G.02/27/2019 21:48
Excelent
Umer G.02/27/2019 19:05
hats off to you sir 🙏
Venky K.02/27/2019 17:29
Super
Manuel D.02/26/2019 23:21
Que dios lo bendiga y siga ayudando al mas nesesitado amen
Furkat K.02/26/2019 13:51
where. are sterility?
Fz R.02/26/2019 00:24
Owh i thought its Pakistan, noh?
El M.02/25/2019 19:46
Wtf ! He is from Sylhet Bangladesh not India! Do your research Idiot
Didit S.02/25/2019 17:10
The good doctor
Snehadri S.02/25/2019 06:24
the currency of Bangladesh is Taka not Rupee (rs) , stop spreading wrong information 🛑 Bangladesh, by no means, belongs to India.