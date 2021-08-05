This is an anti-rape device that bites back

Excellent idea
405 comments
Debra M.28 minutes
Excellent idea
Leyton D.an hour
That’s a super good idea !!!
David W.an hour
I’m speechless 😶
Samarth P.2 hours
Medical trials?
Tajana I.2 hours
Bravo!
Lane L.2 hours
It’s sad that we have to get to this point before people start thinking twice about raping. :/.,,
Michaela V.2 hours
Well, it’s a great idea but imagine constantly having that thing inside you just in case... I mean, yes, it gives the victim time to escape, it is a sort of punishment for the rapist, but the damage is still there - it doesn’t really solve the problem, does it?
James D.2 hours
Please send 100,00,000 pcs to INDIA. Many horney men raping many girls n even children
Venice S.3 hours
These things have been around for years...Wonder how effective it has been?
Mariska d.3 hours
well done🙏
Mitul M.3 hours
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0780622/
Randy D.5 hours
What's to stop women from using this as a punishment? Boyfriend cheated so then she buys this and gets revenge?
Cyril G.5 hours
Nc
Adil6 hours
This is reminds of the story Borat told to his daughter
Anesthetist H.6 hours
But who will wear this all the time. Because the rape is accidental or incidental....no one can guess when will they get raped? Otherwise wonderful invention
Tori C.6 hours
Wow I just can't wait until they get to do a pitch on shark tank!
Safiur R.7 hours
Hasan check out this stuff
Belles F.7 hours
Timo😂
Anirudh V.8 hours
Puneet Singh ab samhal ke rahna samjhao bhai iss Darinde ko .
Kirsten M.8 hours
🙌🏻