back

This is an anti-rape device that bites back

This woman has created a terrifying anti-rape device: a female condom with razor-sharp teeth.

05/08/2021 4:57 PM

405 comments

  • Debra M.
    28 minutes

    Excellent idea

  • Leyton D.
    an hour

    That’s a super good idea !!!

  • David W.
    an hour

    I’m speechless 😶

  • Samarth P.
    2 hours

    Medical trials?

  • Tajana I.
    2 hours

    Bravo!

  • Lane L.
    2 hours

    It’s sad that we have to get to this point before people start thinking twice about raping. :/.,,

  • Michaela V.
    2 hours

    Well, it’s a great idea but imagine constantly having that thing inside you just in case... I mean, yes, it gives the victim time to escape, it is a sort of punishment for the rapist, but the damage is still there - it doesn’t really solve the problem, does it?

  • James D.
    2 hours

    Please send 100,00,000 pcs to INDIA. Many horney men raping many girls n even children

  • Venice S.
    3 hours

    These things have been around for years...Wonder how effective it has been?

  • Mariska d.
    3 hours

    well done🙏

  • Mitul M.
    3 hours

    https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0780622/

  • Randy D.
    5 hours

    What's to stop women from using this as a punishment? Boyfriend cheated so then she buys this and gets revenge?

  • Cyril G.
    5 hours

    Nc

  • Adil
    6 hours

    This is reminds of the story Borat told to his daughter

  • Anesthetist H.
    6 hours

    But who will wear this all the time. Because the rape is accidental or incidental....no one can guess when will they get raped? Otherwise wonderful invention

  • Tori C.
    6 hours

    Wow I just can't wait until they get to do a pitch on shark tank!

  • Safiur R.
    7 hours

    Hasan check out this stuff

  • Belles F.
    7 hours

    Timo😂

  • Anirudh V.
    8 hours

    Puneet Singh ab samhal ke rahna samjhao bhai iss Darinde ko .

  • Kirsten M.
    8 hours

    🙌🏻

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.