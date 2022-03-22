back

This teenager built a website to aid Ukrainian refugees

Meet Avi Schiffman, the 19-year-old whose website is helping Ukrainian refugees find safe homes.

03/22/2022 12:59 PMupdated: 03/22/2022 1:01 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:05

    This teenager built a website to aid Ukrainian refugees

  2. 3:46

    Bot or not? Here's how to spot a Russian bot

  3. 5:00

    The nuclear threat, explained

  4. 3:03

    Meet world champion fire knife dancer Mikaele Oloa

  5. 5:08

    "Is this too much to ask?" Zelenskyy's plea to the U.S. Congress

  6. 2:16

    #TBT: When President Obama spoke about Russia-Ukraine relations in 2015

3 comments

  • Moses G.
    19 minutes

    Neo Nazis support neo Nazis https://youtu.be/jXk3N94LuDk

  • James J.
    an hour

    What about taking care of our homeless first.

  • Brut
    an hour

    Check out Shiffman's website here: http://ukrainetakeshelter.com/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.