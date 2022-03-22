back
This teenager built a website to aid Ukrainian refugees
Meet Avi Schiffman, the 19-year-old whose website is helping Ukrainian refugees find safe homes.
03/22/2022 12:59 PMupdated: 03/22/2022 1:01 PM
3 comments
Moses G.19 minutes
Neo Nazis support neo Nazis https://youtu.be/jXk3N94LuDk
James J.an hour
What about taking care of our homeless first.
Brutan hour
Check out Shiffman's website here: http://ukrainetakeshelter.com/